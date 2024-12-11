Macao’s minimum temperature is expected to fall further this week

The minimum temperature in Macao is set to drop sharply over the coming days, with the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau’s latest 7-day forecast indicating the mercury will fall to a low of 11°C this Sunday and next Monday.

According to the local weather forecaster (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), a northeast monsoon is affecting Macao. Under its influence, the city experienced a temperature of 13.6°C last Sunday, the lowest reading since the start of winter.

The monsoon is expected to strengthen, causing the mercury along the coast of Guangdong to drop to between 10 to 12°C this weekend and giving Macao its first proper cold snap this season before temperatures rise again next Tuesday.

The SMG has meanwhile drawn attention to the hot weather that the world has been facing this year, as a result of climate change. Citing data from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the SMG pointed out that 2024 may surpass 2023 to become the world’s hottest year since records began.

According to the WMO, the average global temperature in the first nine months of this year was 1.54°C higher than the pre-industrial (1850 to 1900) levels. In contrast, 2023 recorded an above average global temperature of 1.45°C for the entire year.

Macao has certainly been hit with extreme heat this year. The authorities issued multiple hot weather alerts during the course of summer, while a record temperature of 34.6°C was recorded during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival. Other areas that have felt the impact of global warming include neighbouring Guangdong Province, which did not officially see the start of autumn until 2 December.