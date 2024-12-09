Macao’s minimum temperature could drop to 12°C by the end of this week

The temperature in Macao is about to become chillier based on the local weather bureau’s 7-day forecast, which shows the mercury dropping sharply over the course of this week.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), Macao’s minimum temperatures will drop from 19°C on Wednesday to 12°C on Sunday, owing to the impact of a northeast monsoon.

Yesterday at 7 am, the Taipa Grande measuring station recorded a temperature of 13.6°C, the lowest temperature that has been recorded in Macao so far since the onset of winter. Other stations registered similarly low temperatures yesterday morning, with the Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park and Fortaleza do Monte displaying readings of 13.9°C and 14.1°C respectively.

[See more: Following a long delay, autumn has finally come to Guangdong province]

Although local residents have been enjoying the cool and refreshing weather in recent weeks, Macao’s climate this year has been marked by extreme heat as a result of climate change. During the course of summer, multiple hot weather alerts were issued, with the city breaking its record for the hottest mid-autumn festival in September.

An SMG study published earlier this year indicates that the city’s number of hot days could double by the middle of this century.

Neighbouring Guangdong province is similarly feeling the impact of climate change and only declared the official start of autumn on 2 December after a record breaking 240 days of summer.