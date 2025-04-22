Vehicular traffic will be barred from parts of Taipa Village between midday and 7 pm during the upcoming Labour Day holiday period, the government has confirmed.

The historic area’s temporary pedestrianisation is in response to the high volume of visitor arrivals expected during the five-day break – one of China’s so-called “golden weeks” – and reportedly has widespread support from the Taipa Village community.

Several roads will be free of private cars from 1 May until 5 May, with a map showing the affected areas available here, where details of other temporary traffic measures, including changes to the regular bus schedule, are also given

One business owner in Taipa Village recently told TDM that he approved the idea of declaring a temporary pedestrian zone, because “if we don’t … it’s very difficult to attract tourists here.”

The government has said it was looking into the possibility of making the partial pedestrianisation of Taipa Village a regular measure during peak tourism periods.

Taipa Village has been pedestrianised on previous occasions, with the most recent example being the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday.