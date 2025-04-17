Taipa Village looks set to be pedestrianised during the Labour Day holiday 

Taipa Village could be converted into a pedestrian zone during the upcoming Labour Day holiday period, which will run from 1 to 5 May in mainland China.

According to a statement issued yesterday, the government is considering the measure in response to the high volume of visitor arrivals expected during the period – dubbed one of China’s “golden” weeks.

At the same time, the authorities hope to create a better business environment for small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, officials said they would organise markets and performances in order to attract more tourists and residents to spend time and money in the area.

An interdepartmental working group consisting of six government bureaus recently held consultation sessions with community groups, business associations and schools in the area to gather their opinion concerning the initiative.

According to the statement, the various community organisations expressed agreement that setting up a pedestrian zone would be an effective measure.

Moving forward, the government will also be studying the possibility of making the pedestrianisation of Taipa Village a regular measure during festive periods. Taipa Village has been pedestrianised on previous occasions, with the most recent example being the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday.

One SME owner in Taipa Village, who spoke to TDM recently, approved the idea of declaring a temporary pedestrian zone because “if we don’t arrange this pedestrian zone, it’s very difficult to attract tourists here.”

The shopkeeper added that the attractions that were arranged during the previous pedestrianisation, including people in traditional costumes, helped to lure visitors.