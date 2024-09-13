Macao will extend park opening hours for the Mid-Autumn Festival

Eleven parks across the city will have their opening hours extended as part of the Mid-Autumn Festival – a time of year when people traditionally parade with lanterns and gaze at the moon.

The designated parks will be open until 1 am from 16 to 18 September and include the peninsula’s Luís de Camões Park, Lou Lim Ioc Park, Montanha Russa Park, Chunambeiro Park, Arts Park and Edificio Mong Tak Podium Garden.

In Taipa and Coloane, the Taipa Central Park, Edificio do Lago Podium Garden, Flower City Park, Hac Sá Park and Seac Pai Van Park will have their hours extended.

A range of activities are planned for the upcoming festival, with the Macao Chinese Orchestra and local singer Germano Guilherme performing in front of the Ruins of St. Paul next Tuesday at 8 pm and 9 pm. Festive workshops, exhibitions and other activities will take place across a range of different venues, such as the Mandarin’s House and the Macao Museum.

Two major lantern-themed art exhibitions have already kicked off. The 7th Macau Lantern Festival’s Fly Me to the Moon immersive art exhibition runs until 31 October at the Waterfront Promenade and ground floor of One Central Macau, while the SJM-organised lantern art exhibition, called Dragons of the Four Seas, is being staged at the Grand Lisboa Palace and Hong Kung Temple Square until 30 November.

As well, the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will launch this weekend.

Extra transport is being laid on to accommodate the expected increase in visitors. According to the Transport Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSAT), temporary bus lines will ferry passengers between the key spots around the city, such as the Border Gates and Praça Ferreira Amaral, and will operate between 15 and 17 September. These routes include 3BX, 17T, 21AT and 26AT.

Meanwhile, a dozen bus services, including numbers 1, 2A, 3 and MT4, will have their services extended until 1 am on 18 September. Between 14 and 18 September, the areas at Macao’s various ports where passengers queue up for the casino shuttle buses will also be expanded.