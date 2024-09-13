Menu
Entertainment

The Macao Chinese Orchestra will give a free show at the Ruins of St. Paul’s

The mini concert will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with a number of pieces inspired by the moon
  • Popular Macanese singer Germano Guilherme will also be appearing at the event, which is free of charge

13 Sep 2024
The orchestra will be performing the newly commissioned work ‘New Beautiful Clouds Chasing the Moon,’ among other pieces – Photo by Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau

13 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 13 Sep 2024, 8:14 am

The Macao Chinese Orchestra will be performing at the Ruins of St. Paul’s at 8 pm and 9 pm on the evening of 17 September to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Dubbed A Full Moon Night, the free performances will be given under the baton of principal conductor Zhang Lie, and feature the newly commissioned work “New Beautiful Clouds Chasing the Moon,” along with a series of classical Chinese pieces inspired by the moon.

Macanese singer Germano Guilherme, who won the Sing and Shine TV singing competition in Hong Kong this year, will be appearing alongside the orchestra.

[See more: 10 questions for Macao’s star singer, Germano Guilherme]

The show will also be broadcast live on TDM’s website and on the social media platforms of the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Because the performance is expected to be popular, crowd control measures will be in force in the streets around St. Paul’s. Access will be restricted once capacity is reached. Inclement weather may also affect the show.

Further information about the event can be found at the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website

