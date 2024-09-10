The postponed international fireworks contest kicks off this weekend

The 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will begin on Saturday after its original opening displays – scheduled for last weekend – were postponed owing to the passage of Super Typhoon Yagi.

According to an announcement from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the contest will begin with displays by pyrotechnic teams from Canada and Thailand. Teams from Russia and France, who were due to dazzle the city with their fireworks last Saturday, will now light up the skies this coming Sunday.

Showtimes will be 9pm and 9:40pm on both nights, with each show expected to last about 18 minutes. A Fireworks Carnival will also welcome the public on each night of the contest and will be held at the waterfront area by the Macao Science Center from 5pm to 11pm.

Residents and visitors looking for good vantage points to enjoy the displays are recommended to head for the Anim’Arte leisure area at Nam Van Lake; Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, from the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to the leisure area by the Kun Iam Statue; Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental hotel); the waterfront at the Macao Science Center; or the Avenida do Oceano da Taipa.

The fireworks displays will be broadcast live on TDM.



The MGTO cautions that Macao is in typhoon season and that displays remain dependent on the weather. Members of the public are asked to pay attention to weather forecasts. More information can also be found at the official event website.