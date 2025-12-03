Macao’s LRT posts record-breaking average daily ridership in November

Macao’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system carried an average of 32,600 passengers per day in November, marking its strongest month of ridership since the system’s free-ride opening period in December 2019, according to figures from the operator.

While the LRT’s inaugural month – December 2019 – saw a higher figure of 33,000 passengers per day, authorities have long noted that the launch number was unusually inflated due to fare exemptions. November now stands as the LRT’s highest-performing month under normal operations.

The system’s November average surpassed October’s 30,800 passengers per day, continuing an upward trend since June 2025.

The LRT has seen improving public acceptance as its footprint grows. The Barra extension in late 2023 significantly lifted usage, while further growth followed the launch of the Seac Pai Van and Hengqin lines in late 2024.

However, survey results published in October found only 1.5 percent of respondents relied on the LRT as their main mode of transport. Most supported the system’s expansion, with many citing a lack of stations near their homes as the main reason they did not use it.

The system currently comprises the Taipa Line, Seac Pai Van Line and Hengqin Line. An East Line running from the Taipa Ferry Terminal to the Border Gate is under construction, expected to launch operations in 2029. West and South Lines have also been proposed.