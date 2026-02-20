Macao’s chief executive urges public to back long-term LRT vision

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai of Macao has called upon the city’s residents to actively contribute their perspectives on the development strategy for the city’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system. He emphasised that all opinions should have the territory’s long-term, overall development as the central consideration.

Speaking to the media after a visit to the Chinese New Year Market at Tap Seac Square on 16 February, Sam said the government placed considerable importance on the ongoing planning for the LRT’s future and was gathering a comprehensive range of public views through various channels.

He affirmed that consultants had developed the overall direction of the LRT’s long-term plan after extensive research and analysis of local conditions, and said that the preliminary planning stage had now opened for public discussion.

Sam urged all stakeholders to provide their input, which will be used as critical reference material for refining the next phase of LRT planning.

The local government is proposing to construct six new LRT routes after the East Line concludes its building phase in 2029, according to the Public Works Bureau’s newly published blueprint, the Strategic Study for the Development of the Macao Light Rapid Transit.

[See more: Macao government to consult public on long-term LRT expansion]

The rollout of the six proposed routes will be divided into three distinct timeframes: short-term, mid-term, and long-term.

Short-term projects include extensions to both the East Line and the Seac Pai Van Line.

Mid-term projects encompass the South Line and the initial stage of the West Line, which will run between Qingmao and Fai Chi Kei. The South Line, which is approximately 7.7 kilometres long under current proposals, is designed to include seven stations. The West Line will be around 3.7 kilometres and will feature six stations when complete.

Long-term projects consist of the Taipa North Line and the Taipa Central Line. The northern route is planned to measure approximately 3.9 kilometres and will include five stops. The 2.2 kilometre Taipa Central Line, which will ferry passengers to Esparteiro, Taipa Central Park, and the Jockey Club.

Alongside the proposed routes, the government also highlighted various challenges and considerations for further developing the LRT system. These include managing geographic and space constraints, safeguarding the city’s cultural heritage and environment, addressing traffic arrangements, overcoming technical and engineering obstacles, and controlling the budget.