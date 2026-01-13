Menu
Macao government to consult public on long-term LRT expansion

The Public Works Bureau has announced the launch of opinion collection for its study on the future development of Macao’s light rail system
  • The consultation period begins next Friday and will allow residents to submit their feedback on the city’s future rail network until 28 February

13 Jan 2026
Residents will soon have an opportunity to express their views on the future expansion of Macao’s LRT system – Photo by NGCHIYUI

13 Jan 2026

UPDATED: 13 Jan 2026, 8:21 am

Macao’s government yesterday revealed that a public consultation on the long-term expansion of the city’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) network will commence next Friday.

This was confirmed in a statement from the Public Works Bureau, the public body responsible for organising and overseeing all public construction projects. The statement specified that the consultation will run until 28 February, and during this time, authorities plan to host a series of sessions for members of the general public and representatives from various segments of civil society.

The comprehensive long-term blueprint, formally titled Strategic Study for the Development of the Macao Light Rapid Transit, will be published on a dedicated website next Friday, coinciding with the start of the opinion-gathering exercise.

The plan’s specifications will be accessible in both Chinese and Portuguese.

Residents will be able to submit their views and proposals using an opinion form on the website. Additional methods for providing feedback, including post, email, and telephone, will have their details released next Friday, the bureau noted. Enquiries regarding the development plan can be directed to the bureau by telephoning 2871 3726 during office hours once the consultation period has begun.

The initial outlines of the Strategic Study for the Development of the Macao Light Rapid Transit were previously unveiled early last month by the transport secretary Raymond Tam, during a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Assembly.

