Macao government to consult public on long-term LRT expansion

Macao’s government yesterday revealed that a public consultation on the long-term expansion of the city’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) network will commence next Friday.

This was confirmed in a statement from the Public Works Bureau, the public body responsible for organising and overseeing all public construction projects. The statement specified that the consultation will run until 28 February, and during this time, authorities plan to host a series of sessions for members of the general public and representatives from various segments of civil society.

The comprehensive long-term blueprint, formally titled Strategic Study for the Development of the Macao Light Rapid Transit, will be published on a dedicated website next Friday, coinciding with the start of the opinion-gathering exercise.

The plan’s specifications will be accessible in both Chinese and Portuguese.

Residents will be able to submit their views and proposals using an opinion form on the website. Additional methods for providing feedback, including post, email, and telephone, will have their details released next Friday, the bureau noted. Enquiries regarding the development plan can be directed to the bureau by telephoning 2871 3726 during office hours once the consultation period has begun.

The initial outlines of the Strategic Study for the Development of the Macao Light Rapid Transit were previously unveiled early last month by the transport secretary Raymond Tam, during a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Assembly.