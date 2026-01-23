Macao could be getting six new LRT lines 

Macao’s government is planning to build six new Light Rapid Transit (LRT) lines after construction of the LRT East Line wraps up in 2029. That’s according to the Public Works Bureau’s long-term blueprint for the network – Strategic Study for the Development of the Macao Light Rapid Transit – which was published today.

At the inaugural LRT consultation session this morning, Wong Kin Wai, a representative of the network’s consulting firm, told local media that development of the six proposed routes would be split into three time frames – short-term, mid-term and long-term.

The short-term projects include the extensions to both the East Line and Seac Pai Van Line. The former is expected to run approximately 1.5 kilometres, and will consist of two stations – the Qingmao Station and the Citizen Sports Park Station.

Meanwhile, the Seac Pai Van extension will stretch around 2.1 kilometres, running between the Panda Pavilion, Lai Chi Vun and Coloane Village.

As for mid-term projects, they include the South Line and the initial phase of the West Line, which will cover the area between Qingmao and Fai Chi Kei.

Under the current plans, the roughly 7.7 kilometre South Line will consist of seven stations – Barra, Sai Van, Nam Vam, Avenida 24 de Julho, NAPE, South Station of the East Zone and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

The West Line will measure approximately 3.7 kilometres and will feature six stations when fully completed. They include Qingmao, Fai Chi Kei, Patane, Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, Bairro de São Lourenço and Barra.

Two long-term LRT projects are also planned, including the Taipa North Line and Taipa Central Line. The north route is expected to measure around 3.9 kilometres and will make stops at 5 stations – Ocean, Zone C, Zone D1, Zone D2 and Pac On.

Zone D1 station will allow for transfer to the roughly 2.2 kilometre Taipa Central Line, which will ferry passengers to Esparteiro, Taipa Central Park and the Jockey Club.

Aside from introducing the proposed routes, the government also outlined some of the challenges and considerations in terms of further developing the LRT system. These include geographic and space constraints, protection of the city’s cultural heritage and environment, traffic arrangements, technical and engineering obstacles, and controlling the budget.

To minimise impact on the surrounding environment and to ensure normal operations during extreme weather, the government said in its blueprint that the new lines will prioritise underground operation.

According to Wong, there were still certain districts in Macao not covered by the network. Consequently, the current LRT study would focus on ways to boost the effectiveness of the LRT system, as well as expanding its coverage.

Regarding the current round of consultations, Raymond Tam, the secretary for transport and public works, said that six sessions would be held, including two public consultations that are scheduled on 1 and 8 February. Interested parties can sign up by visiting the dedicated Chinese or Portuguese webpage.

With construction of the LRT East Line currently underway, the government is set to make various adjustments to the bus stops and routes around the Border Gate from tomorrow to accommodate the ongoing work.

This includes merging the bus stops Praça das Portas do Cerco and Zone P/Passageiros – Este P. do Cerco together and moving them to the newly constructed heavy vehicle drop-off area at the former site of the Special Police Force building.