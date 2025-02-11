Macao is increasing flu vaccine appointment slots from tomorrow 

More flu vaccination booking spots will be made available from tomorrow in response to the recent surge in demand, the Health Bureau said in a statement yesterday, adding that an emergency shipment of 11,000 flu vaccines was expected to arrive tonight.

In recent days, the SAR has seen a spike in the number of people looking to receive a jab at a local health centre, following rigorous government campaigns and the recent flu-related deaths of two local women as well as popular Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu.

As of 10 January, health authorities had administered around 204,000 doses of the vaccine, a rise of 22.2 percent in comparison to the roughly 167,000 doses that were given during the comparable period last year.

Inoculation figures in residential care homes and nurseries have exceeded 90 percent and 65 percent respectively. Kindergartens and primary schools have meanwhile registered a jab rate of over 80 percent. High schoolers and those aged 65 years and older clocked a slightly lower figure, with vaccination totals of almost 70 percent and 60 percent respectively.

Peak flu season in Macao began in the last week of 2024 and is expected to continue into this month, according to Leong Iek Hou, the director of Macao’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data shows that the government purchased 225,000 doses of flu vaccine for the 2024 to 2025 flu season, an increase of 45,000 doses over the previous one.

Health Bureau officials said that the overall vaccination rate was “ideal,” with figures rising across the board. Last weekend alone, roughly 5,400 residents received their jabs, after the authorities extended the vaccination service hours of 10 health centres.

Residents who have not been vaccinated may schedule an appointment via the online booking system or make use of the walk-in service.