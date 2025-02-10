Macao records its first two deaths from influenza A in 2025 

Macao reported its first two influenza-related deaths of the year last Friday, according to the Health Bureau. Both cases involved local residents who did not receive the seasonal vaccination.

The first death involved a 69-year-old woman who suffered from multiple chronic diseases and died after her condition worsened last Thursday. Her cause of death was listed as influenza A and pneumonia.

The second death featured a 35-year-old local woman who had been part of a high-risk group for flu complications. On 31 January, the patient experienced a fever and coughing, but did not seek medical attention. After her symptoms persisted, she went to the Conde São Januário Hospital on 3 February and was diagnosed with influenza A. On 6 February, the woman experienced chest pains and was admitted to the hospital for influenza and pericarditis or inflammation around the heart.

When her condition worsened the following day, the patient was put on a respirator and given treatment at the Intensive Care Unit. Doctors were unable to save her and she passed away the same day from influenza and pericarditis.

Relentless campaigning from the government, as well as high-profile fatalities such as that of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, means that more Macao residents are heeding calls to get vaccinated.

[See more: Macao health officials make a fresh plea for residents to get vaccinated against the flu]

Data from the Health Bureau shows that around 5,400 residents received flu vaccinations last weekend, when the government extended service hours across 10 health centres. Those who booked appointments accounted for around 40 percent of the total, while 60 percent of those vaccinated were walk-ins.

“I was worried after seeing the news [of the two flu deaths] on Friday,” one resident told local media. “We waited about 15 minutes to be vaccinated, it was very quick.”

Another resident expressed similar sentiments, telling reporters that she was concerned about the severity of the flu, as “recently a lot of people have been coughing and feeling unwell.”

Macao is currently in the midst of peak flu season, which began in the last week of 2024, according to Leong Iek Hou, the head of Macao’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Residents who have yet to get a free vaccine shot may either book online or take advantage of the health centres’ walk-in service. Blue-card holders are required to pay for a subsidised vaccine, although there have been calls by representatives of foreign domestic workers to make them available for free to this group.