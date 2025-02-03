The prominent Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has died of pneumonia at the age of 48, CNN reports. The news has rocked the Chinese-speaking world, where many of her fans and fellow celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the star.

The actress’s younger sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed that Barbie had contracted the flu during a family holiday in Japan, and that the illness had progressed to pneumonia. The elder Hsu, who became a household name in the hit TV show Meteor Garden, had reportedly suffered from poor health in recent years.

“I am grateful that in this lifetime I was able to be her sister, taking care of each other and being companions,” Dee Hsu said in a statement on Monday. “I will forever be thankful for her and miss her!” She did not specify where or when Barbie Hsu died.

The Hsu siblings entered the show business spotlight together in the mid-1990s, while performing as the Mandopop due SOS. They later became popular talk show hosts noted for their sharp wit and humour. Barbie Hsu was known as “Big S” while her sister was known as “Small S.”

In 2001, Barbie Hsu’s profile increased significantly due to her role in Meteor Garden, where she portrayed an ordinary girl who found love with a richer man. After Hsu’s death was announced, her co-star on the show and member of the boy band F4, Ken Chu expressed his shock on Weibo.

Hsu retired from her entertainment career in 2022, after her marriage to mainland Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei ended. The couple’s difficult divorce and legal battles played out extensively in the media. Hsu is survived by her new husband, the Korean rapper Koo Jun-yup, and two children she shared with Wang.