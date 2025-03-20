Rules to be tightened in wake of filming accident

Guidelines for movie crews operating in Macao are to be clarified in the wake of a filming accident that injured 12. That’s according to president Deland Leong Wai Man of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC),

The IC partially suspended the mainland Chinese crew’s filming permission in the city late last month for endangering public safety and, according to remarks cited in the Macau Post Daily, Leong says that the new rules will be “more concrete and clearly defined.”

February’s incident involved the 62-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf attempting a “drifting” (or skidding) manoeuvre during a shoot on a closed road. He lost control of the vehicle and 12 extras suffered injuries.

[See more: Police criticize film crew’s driving stunt after accident that left 12 injured]

The injured included two Macao residents, nine mainland Chinese and one Singaporean national. Among them were four children, aged five and six. The group suffered abrasions and contusions, but did not require hospitalisation.

Police representatives reportedly expressed concerns that the downtown location was unsuitable for vehicular stunts before the accident happened. Leong acknowledged that lessons were learned from the incident, and added that, in future, crews with technically demanding scenes would have to submit more detailed filming proposals than were previously required.

She also noted that more than 300 film crews from outside Macao had applied for filming permits last year, the highest number to date.