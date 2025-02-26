Macao law enforcement officials have publicly condemned the filming practices of a production crew following a stunt mishap on Monday that resulted in injuries to twelve extras.

Public Security Police (PSP) spokesperson Wong Wai Chon, speaking at a press briefing that was reported by Macau Post Daily, revealed that police had previously voiced objections to the crew’s planned high-speed driving sequence.

The incident occurred when a vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf, lost control while attempting a drifting manoeuvre during filming. The car, intending to navigate from Rua do Seminário to Largo do Aquino, struck a roadside barrier and subsequently careened into Calçada de Francisco António.

Wong confirmed that all injured individuals, including four children, have since been discharged from hospital.

[See more: A dozen injured, among them children, as car loses control in Macao film shoot]

According to the Macau Post Daily, PSP representatives expressed concerns regarding the crew’s proposed techniques at a multi-agency coordination meeting held prior to the commencement of filming, citing the location’s narrow thoroughfares as unsuitable for stunt driving.

Authorities mandated that the crew adhere to stringent safety protocols, specifically prohibiting hazardous driving. Wong alleged that the crew failed to comply with these directives.

The PSP also reportedly communicated its reservations to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the body responsible for issuing filming permits. Wong clarified that, as the crew had obtained official authorization from the IC, there were no immediate grounds for criminal charges.

IC President Leong Wai Man, addressing reporters at a separate event, confirmed that an investigation into the accident was underway. The IC has also announced the suspension of the film crew’s permit and demanded a comprehensive incident report from the production team. It says that the filming activities had “obviously” disrupted public order and safety.