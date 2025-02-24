A film shoot in Macao being conducted by a mainland Chinese crew resulted in a vehicular accident yesterday afternoon, leaving 12 individuals injured, including four children. The accident happened at approximately 2:30 pm in the city’s central area, Macau Post Daily reports.

According to Traffic Police spokesperson Ma Chio Hong, the film shoot was authorised and the mishap occurred on a temporarily closed road.

A vehicle was being filmed as it attempted a turn from Rua do Seminário into Largo do Aquino, then it reportedly lost control and collided with a roadside barrier before continuing into Calçada de Francisco António, where it impacted pedestrians.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, sustained no injuries. He possesses both a mainland driving license and a valid Macau driving permit. A subsequent breathalyser test returned negative results.

One witness told local media outlets that the vehicle appeared to lose control while executing a high-speed turn, purportedly during a simulated “drifting” manoeuvre.

Fire Services Bureau spokesperson Kuok Pan said the injured include two Macao residents, nine mainland Chinese, and one Singaporean national. Among them are four children aged five and six.

All are in a stable condition and primarily suffering from abrasions and contusions.

Authorities are currently reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the location and have impounded the vehicle involved for examination.