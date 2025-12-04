Macao mulls changes to scaffolding material following Hong Kong’s Tai Po fire 

The Macao government has expressed ambivalence over the city’s continued use of bamboo scaffolding in the wake of the Tai Po Fire in Hong Kong, which currently has a death toll of 159, with 31 people still missing.

The blaze, which broke out last Wednesday, has put the spotlight on the use of bamboo scaffolds, with some experts arguing that it may have worsened the fire, by quickly falling apart in the flames and tumbling to the ground in huge burning piles, blocking the entrances to the buildings.

During yesterday’s Macao Forum radio show, the deputy director of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, Mak Tat Io, gave a non-committal answer to the question of whether or the SAR would consider following Hong Kong’s lead in phasing out bamboo scaffoldings in favour of metal ones.

“I think steel and bamboo scaffoldings have different strengths and weaknesses,” Mak said. “Macao’s been using bamboo scaffolding for so long, so, of course, it has its advantages for us to be doing this.”

Although Mak admitted that metal scaffolding was gaining favour, he maintained the government would adopt “an open-minded attitude” on the matter. He noted the authorities would first reach a consensus with the relevant sectors and community by communicating with them before making any definite decisions.

Mak’s comments echo those of local architect, Chan Kuai Son, who told TDM last Friday that the strength of using bamboo poles as scaffolding lies in their flexibility and lightness, which make them well-suited for short-term construction projects that don’t require the carrying of too much weight.

Meanwhile, steel scaffoldings are able to bear more weight, making them suitable for long-term projects that involve high-altitude operations requiring large amounts of space.

Regarding fire safety prevention in local buildings, Mak pointed out that his bureau was collaborating with other departments to strengthen inspections.

On Tuesday, the Fire Services Bureau conducted safety checks around residential areas in Ilha Verde, focusing on the natural gas infrastructures such as the storage facilities, pipes, valves and alarms. Officials also educated residents and property management staff on fuel safety, the safe use of natural gas, emergency response measures and the relevant laws.

Recently, the Environmental Protection Bureau held a meeting with Macao’s electricity and gas suppliers, alongside CSR, the city’s urban waste firm, and representatives of green infrastructure firms and construction projects, to discuss ways to reduce safety hazards this winter.

During the meeting, the bureau ordered the companies and representatives to enhance their fire safety awareness and preventive work, and address safety gaps from its source. At the same time, the authorities requested that the companies provide further fire prevention training to their staff members and raise awareness of the importance of fire safety.