Four ways you can help victims of Hong Kong’s Tai Po fire

The tragic blaze that broke out in a Hong Kong residential estate on Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least 44 dead and dozens injured, has prompted a huge outpouring of public sympathy – not only locally but nationally, with President Xi Jinping expressing his condolences amid a flood of similar sentiments on mainland social media.

Many people want to help the victims of the fire, which at its height raged across seven 31-storey housing blocks, leaving hundreds homeless and resorting to makeshift shelter in school halls and community centres.

While it is natural to want to organise collections of blankets, bedding, clothes, bottled water and food for the needy, many of the shelters already have more than adequate supplies of such items – and they are still pouring in, creating a logistical headache and overwhelming scarce storage space. The government has also pledged to expedite the allocation of temporary housing to the homeless.

With the immediate physical needs of fire victims already being addressed by multiple organisations, consider these other ways you can make a difference.

Make a financial donation

If you want to help, donate to a legitimate church fund or trusted NGO. Your money will be used to help affected families in the medium and longer term, not only with their basic needs but trauma care and housing assistance.

Comparatively well resourced organisations like Hong Kong Red Cross and the Community Chest are already involved in a front-line response to the Tai Po fire. Consider making a donation to organisations offering similar relief but operating within tighter constraints, such as Feeding Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, or the Neighbourhood Advice-Action Council.

Leading churches are also providing aid. Donations to the Catholic charity, Caritas, can be made here. The Anglican church meanwhile has 52 “critical team” members on site and has set up a fund to offer cash grants to affected individuals and families, helping them cover daily necessities, medical costs, and temporary accommodation. You can donate to that fund here.

Remember to do your due diligence before you answer appeals on social media: scammers are known to operate during times of crisis and disaster, setting up bogus funds to lure cash from well-intentioned members of the public.

Volunteer your time

According to one Hong Kong social media user who toured the shelters this morning: “The resource needed is manpower – as much as possible.”

The shelters that have opened to fire victims need many pairs of hands to sort through incoming donations, distribute items, give on-site guidance and assistance, and keep the shelters clean and tidy.

If you have time to do this, contact one of the following: Kwong Fuk Community Hall, Tung Cheong Street Community Hall, Fu Shin Community Hall, or Tai Po Community Centre.

Other shelters that have opened are listed here.

Spread awareness of the helpline numbers

Inter-departmental government help desks have also been set up at three hospitals for assistance and public enquiries. They are:

Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital: +852 2658 4040

Prince of Wales Hospital: +852 3505 1555

North District Hospital: +852 2683 7567

The Hong Kong police hotline number for the Tai Po fire and related casualties is 1878 999.

Give blood

So far, there has not been a clearly flagged, incident‑specific official appeal for blood donations from the Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service or Hospital Authority tied directly to the Tai Po fire. Individual posts and community resource lists circulating online do highlight blood donation as a way to help, but these are framed as general support for the medical system rather than a formal Tai Po fire blood appeal.

While “There is currently no severe shortage at the blood bank,” according to a staff member, blood and plasma use by the Hong Kong hospitals is likely to be significant in the coming days given the high number of casualties and burn patients, so donating blood through normal channels can’t hurt. You can find a list of places to do that here.