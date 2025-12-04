Macao police warn against Tai Po fire donation scams

The Judiciary Police (PJ) of Macau has issued a statement urging residents to be vigilant against fraudulent donation scams in the wake of Hong Kong’s Tai Po Fire.



The warning, reported in Macau Post Daily, comes after the PJ received reports that individuals, falsely claiming to represent a Hong Kong-based charity, have been approaching local businesses to solicit funds for the victims of the massive fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district.

The scammers have reportedly been telling local shop owners that donated funds would be used to assist those affected by the inferno, which occurred last Wednesday. The PJ stated that it decided to raise the alert given that Hong Kong has already reported multiple cases of fraud exploiting disaster relief fundraising for the fire victims.

The tragic scale of the disaster was underlined by Hong Kong police commissioner Chow Yat-ming, who told reporters that, as of 4 pm yesterday, the death toll from the blaze had risen to 159, with 31 people still unaccounted for.

Chow added that preliminary identification procedures had been completed for 140 of the victims, whose ages ranged from one to 97.

In its statement, the PJ firmly emphasised that those wishing to donate to help the Tai Po fire victims should use the official donation accounts published by the Hong Kong government or choose legitimate, reputable charitable organisations that have a proven record of public fundraising.

The PJ stresses that before making a contribution, it is advisable to verify the organisation through its official website, officially recognised public fundraising platforms, or certified online channels to ensure that the funds will be used appropriately.

Residents should not readily provide personal information or proceed with any transfers if they have doubts about the authenticity of the fundraising activity. The public can call the anti-fraud enquiry hotline on 8800 7777 or the emergency report line on 993 for assistance.