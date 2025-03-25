The Amizade Bridge is Macao’s worst accident blackspot

The Amizade Bridge clocked most traffic incidents of anywhere in Macao in 2024, averaging 1.3 a day or a total of 476 for the year, according to Public Security Police Force data cited by local media. The bridge, one of four connecting the Macao Peninsula with Taipa, maintained its accident-prone streak in January of this year, logging 37 traffic incidents in total.

Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues, the main artery running down the eastern Macao Peninsula, had the next highest number of incidents: 389 for the year. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge’s South Avenue was in third place with an annual tally of 303 incidents.

Avenida da Dr. Sun Yat-sen, also in Macao Peninsula, saw the most pedestrian injuries in 2024 with a total of 6 cases.

[See more: Police criticize film crew’s driving stunt after accident that left 12 injured]

The high numbers have reportedly prompted the authorities to analyse traffic accident data, examine on-site environments and make recommendations to relevant departments on optimising road use and minimizing hazards.

The authorities also said they would deploy police officers to monitor accident-prone areas, crack down on illegal driving and enhance deterrence measures to ensure the safety of both pedestrians and drivers.

A revision of Macao’s road traffic law is expected to pass the review stage later this year. Updates include introducing a demerit system, which would see both drivers and pedestrians accumulate penalty points if they contravene road regulations.