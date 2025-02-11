The review of the new road traffic bill is expected to end by August

The Macao government’s revised road traffic law, which proposes introducing a demerit system among other elements, is expected to pass the review stage this year. That’s according to Lei Cheng I, the chairperson of the Legislative Assembly’s first standing committee, whose members are in charge of assessing the bill.

Speaking to local media yesterday, Lei said that her committee was striving to have the review completed before the end of the fourth and final session of the seventh term Legislative Assembly, which will conclude by 15 August.

The chairperson said that the committee had gathered the public’s feedback on various aspects of the law, including the proposed demerit system. Under the system, both drivers and pedestrians will accumulate penalty points if they contravene road regulations.

Some legislators have questioned the practicality of implementing the demerit system, as well as enforcing other proposed regulations, such as slapping fines on motorcyclists pushing their bikes on footpaths.

Lei noted that the review would take into consideration the views of the different parties involved.

The current traffic law dates back to 2007. The revised version aims to strengthen the penalties for infringements, while adding additional rules, and comes in the wake of a recent surge in the number of traffic accidents.