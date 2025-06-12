Typhoon signal no. 3 has been raised as winds strengthen over Macao

The no. 3 typhoon signal was raised at 6 am in Macao and will remain in force for today, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese abbreviation SMG).

At 8 am, Tropical Storm Wutip was estimated to be about 670 kilometres south-southwest of Macao and is forecast to move northwest at around towards Hainan Island. The storm has been intensifying, the SMG says, with windspeeds on Macao’s bridges currently reaching force 6.

According to the current forecast track, Wutip will move closer to the western coast of Guangdong on Friday. Its associated southwesterly airstream will affect Macao, and winds in Macao will strengthen further.

The SMG says the storm’s impact on Macao will be “significant” from late on Friday to early Sunday, with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologists also warn that “a substantial amount of cumulative rainfall” may lead to flooding in low-lying areas. However, the likelihood of a “blue” storm surge warning – indicating flooding of up to 50 centimetres above road level – is estimated by the SMG as being “relatively low.”

The SMG advises that the likelihood of typhoon signal no. 8 being issued is also “relatively low,” but advises the public to pay close attention to the latest weather information.