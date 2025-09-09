With Tapah, Macao records its ninth typhoon in a year, for the first time in 32 years

Tropical Cyclone Tapah has become the ninth typhoon to impact Macao so far this year, making it the first time since 1993 that the city has been affected by nine tropical cyclones in a single year.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), Tapah remained a signal no. 8 typhoon for 18 hours, after being upgraded from a level 3 storm at 9 pm on Sunday.

While the no. 8 signal was active, the 10-minute average wind speed on Macao’s four cross-sea bridges reached levels 8 and 9, with gusts rising as high as level 10.

As well, maximum high tide level hit 3.7 metres, with storm surges and precipitation elevating water levels by 1 metre. Despite this, flooding at the low-lying Inner Harbour District was minimal, thanks to flood prevention measures that have been implemented in recent years, including the construction of a rainwater pumping station.

“The government has spent a lot of money improving flood control in the Inner Harbour, and it works,” one local business owner said to TDM. “Things have improved a lot.”

During the storm, normal operations in Macao were severely hampered, with all non-essential services suspending operations.

Transport services were grounded to a halt as a result of Tapah. This included 119 flights that were either suspended or delayed on Sunday and Monday, resulting in the stranding of various international travellers at the Macao International Airport.

Overall, the authorities reported 25 cases of accidents and 4 cases of injury. Three of those injured only suffered minor wounds, while one individual had to be hospitalised due to a bone fracture.

Meanwhile, in order to determine whether or not the Macao Bridge is safe for vehicular crossing during a severe typhoon, the government took advantage of Tapah’s passage to conduct on-site driving tests on Sunday night. Moving forward, the government said it would analyse the data collected and formulate the guidelines for the passage of vehicles on the bridge in the event of a level 8 tropical cyclone.

As of 8 am today, Typhoon Tapah was located roughly 460 kilometres Northwest of Macao, moving away in a west-northwest direction at a rate of 15 kilometres per hour.

Macao is expected to be hit with showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, although the weather is forecast to heat up from Thursday onwards, with the mercury reaching a high of 33°C.

Aside from Tapah, the territory has been impacted by a number of other severe typhoons, including Wutip and Wipha, which occurred in June and July. The former, a signal no. 3 storm, was the first tropical cyclone to hit Macao this year, while the latter represents the earliest instance of a level 10 typhoon to be hoisted in Macao’s recorded history.

In the months ahead, Macao could be hit by additional cyclones, as the SMG has forecast up to four typhoons affecting the city between now and December.