New multiple-entry permits prove a boon for Macao’s tourism industry 

Macao’s visitor numbers have already witnessed an increase following the new multiple-entry permits for Zhuhai and Hengqin residents implemented on 1 January. That’s according to the head of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, who told local media outlets that the daily rate hit more than 100,000 between 3 and 5 January.

Announced last November, the new permits allow residents from neighbouring Zhuhai to visit Macao once a week, with each stay limited to a period of seven days. Meanwhile, permits for Hengqin residents do not place any weekly quota on the number of trips they can take into the SAR, although each visit cannot exceed more than a week.

As for the Lunar New Year holiday, which will kick off on 29 January, the MGTO chief said that Macao expected to welcome a significant number of mainland visitors, who will be in the city for shopping and festivities.

Senna Fernandes said the MGTO will be organising a host of events for the holidays, including three separate fireworks display shows and two sessions of the annual float parade.

Aside from the mainland market, the Macao government is also keen to expand international visitor numbers, with the MGTO chief noting that it hopes to reach a target of 3 million overseas travellers this year. A tourism roadshow will hit Spain next week, followed by promotional events in the UAE and Saudi Arabia next month, as well as roadshows in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Macao managed to exceed its original 2024 visitor goal by almost 2 million visitors, with the total hitting nearly 35 million. The MGTO has yet to announce its annual visitor arrival target for 2025.