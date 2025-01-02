Macao gears up for the Year of the Snake with fireworks and more

Macao will be organising a slew of activities to usher in the Lunar New Year, which begins on 29 January and is the Year of Snake under the Chinese zodiac.

According to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the lineup will include the annual Gigantic Golden Dragon Parade, which will take place on 29 January between 11 am to 1 pm, and will start from the Ruins of St. Paul before ending at Sai Van Lake Square.

Other highlights include the annual float parade, which will be held in two sessions. The first is scheduled to take place on 31 January between 8 pm to 9:45 pm. It will set off from Sai Van Lake Square and wrap up at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf.

The second parade will be organised on 8 February from 9 pm to 9:30 pm, with the floats travelling from Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde to Iao Hon Market Park.

The skies will also light up with fireworks on three separate occasions during the festive period, with the government organising pyrotechnic shows around Macau Tower on 31 January at 9:45 pm, as well as 4 and 12 February at 9 pm.

Those looking to light up their own fireworks will have the opportunity to do so in two designated areas – Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen and Estrada Almirante Marques Esparteiro – which will have stalls selling fireworks and firecrackers between 12 pm and 1 am on 28 January, and between 29 January to 2 February, from 10 am to midnight.

As well, a Chinese New Year Market is due to be set up at Tap Seac Square between 22 and 27 January, from 10 am to midnight, as well as on 28 January, from 10 am to 2 am.

At Largo do Pagode da Barra, stalls will be set up, giving visitors the chance to buy incense and pinwheels from 6 pm on 28 January to 6:30 pm on 29 January. Opening hours between 30 January and 4 February will be from 9 am to 6:30 pm.

Late last month, the Cultural Affairs Bureau announced that it would organise three Lunar New Year events involving calligraphy contests, booths and workshops, which are scheduled to be held in Bombeiros Square, Taipa on 18 January, Paça dos Lótus on 19 January and Tap Seac Square on 25 January between 2 pm and 4:30 pm.

A host of other colourful events are also scheduled to take place this month, including the 2025 MGM International Regatta between 8 and 12 January, and the Sinulog Festival on 19 January. Light up Macao 2024, which launched last month, will run until 28 February.