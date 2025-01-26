International hotel guests surged by almost 60 percent in 2024

Macao welcomed 14.4 million hotel guests in 2024, with 1.1 million of them travelling on foreign passports – a 57.4 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC). That amounts to nearly half of all international visitors to the SAR last year.

South Koreans led the growth, with 321,000 staying overnight – more than double the previous year. Visitors from Malaysia (87,000), Japan (81,000), India (73,000) and Singapore (68,000) also rose significantly, posting gains of 53.4 percent, 49.1 percent, 97.2 percent and 24.1 percent respectively.

Including visitors from Greater China, Macao’s hotel guest tally grew 6.4 percent year-on-year. The mainland remained Macao’s biggest source market by far, while the average length of stay held steady at 1.7 nights.

The city also welcomed four new hotels in 2024, bringing its total to 146. The number of available guest rooms fell 7.8 percent to 43,000, however.

Despite the drop, the average hotel occupancy rate rose to 86.4 percent, with five-star properties performing the best at 88.6 percent (up 6.1 percentage points). Four-star and three-star hotels saw average rates of 82.3 and 83.8 percent (both up about 3 percent).

In December, occupancy surged to 89.9 percent, a 4.2 percent increase year-on-year despite a nearly 10 percent dip in the total number of guests, which totalled 1.19 million.