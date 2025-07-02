Property transactions in Macao declined in the first half of last month

Stamp duty data from the Finance Service Bureau shows that there were 80 residential property transactions in the first half of June, a drop of 38 units or 32 percent in comparison to the second half of May.

Of these, 53 transactions took place in the Macao peninsula, 25 in Taipa and 2 in Coloane.

The average price per square metre of a residential property, across the SAR, was 65,618 patacas (US$8,116), down by 6 percent in comparison to the last half of May. For the Macao peninsula, the average price per square metre stood at 67,322 patacas (US$8,327). The average for Taipa was 61,813 (US$7,645). The figure for Coloane was not supplied.

As for usable areas of transacted units, those in the Macao peninsula averaged 64 square metres, while those in Taipa averaged 94 square metres. The figure on Coloane was 104 square metres.

The local real estate market has struggled to regain momentum in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, in spite of the lifting of market constraints last April.

Senior local realtors have described conditions as “unfavourable” and called for the restoration of confidence in the sector.