Tourist arrivals grew by nearly 24 percent last year, but length of stay fell

Macao recorded a total of 34,928,650 visitors in 2024, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service. The figure represents an increase of nearly 24 percent compared to the year prior.

Same-day visitors (18,884,882) and overnight visitors (16,043,768) grew by 35 percent and 12.8 percent respectively.

The average length of stay of all visitors shortened by 0.1 days to just 1.2 days. The figure for overnight visitors remained unchanged at 2.3 days.

Macao’s major markets remained domestic. Visitors from mainland China increased by 28.6 percent to 24,491,424. Of these, 11,985,383 were visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area – an increase of nearly 29 percent.

Visitors from Taiwan (834,411) surged by 64.1 percent, while those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (7,179,722) showed a small decrease of 0.2 percent.

International visitors registered 66 percent growth to 2,423,093. The most notable sources were the Philippines (493,399), which showed more than 57 percent growth, and South Korea (492,184), where more than 140 percent growth was recorded.

Nearly 80 percent of visitors (27,769,490) arrived by land, with 11.7 percent (4,094,585) by ferry, and just under 9 percent (3,064,575) by air.

For the month of December 2024, the number of visitor arrivals grew by 3.3 percent year-on-year to 3,040,337. Of those, international visitors (292,202) went up by 22.5 percent. Same-day visitors (1,712,682) grew by 15.3 percent while overnight visitors (1,327,655) fell by 8.9 percent.