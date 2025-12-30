Beyoncé is now officially a billionaire

Beyoncé has officially become a billionaire, according to a new report from Forbes. The 44-year-old icon is now the fifth musician to achieve this, joining her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen.

Since founding Parkwood Entertainment in 2010, she has brought nearly every aspect of her career in-house, from music and tours to documentaries, retaining the majority of profits.

The 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour – the world’s highest-grossing concert tour this year – brought in over US$400 million in ticket sales and an estimated US$50 million in merchandise, all of which was produced by Parkwood.

This followed Beyoncé’s highly successful 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which grossed nearly US$600 million.

[See more: Central Cee to perform in Hong Kong next March]

Beyoncé also has other successful businesses, like the haircare brand Cécred, clothing line Ivy Park and the SirDavis whiskey label, but the majority of her wealth stems from music.

“Across any category of the entertainment industry, there is practically no enterprise more lucrative than a musician who can sell out stadiums,” notes Forbes.

Other recent and notable earnings come from a US$50 million deal for Netflix’s first Christmas Day NFL halftime show and a US$10 million Levi’s campaign, contributing to an estimated US$148 million in pre-tax income for 2025.