Central Cee to perform in Hong Kong next March

British rap sensation Central Cee will return to Hong Kong as part of his Can’t Rush Greatness world tour on 10 March 2026 at the AsiaWorld-Expo.

Tickets start from HK$799. A Live Nation member pre-sale begins 7 January at 11 am, with general public sales starting 8 January via Cityline.

The 27-year-old chart-topping artist is known for his energetic drill-infused rap and hit singles like “Sprinter” and “Overseas.”

He has tens of millions of monthly listeners on Spotify and has been reported as the first UK rapper to reach around 40 million monthly listeners, placing him among the platform’s top global artists.

Despite a successful run of hit singles and mixtapes, Central Cee only released his debut studio album Can’t Rush Greatness earlier this year.

Central Cee had his debut performance in Hong Kong just last year at Clockenflap 2024.