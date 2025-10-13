Fireside chat with David Beckham, Joe Tsai and Patrick Dumont: How sports owners are reaching global communities

As Macao seeks to reinvent itself as a global entertainment and sports hub, three of the world’s most recognisable sports figures gathered at the Parisian on Sunday morning to discuss how sports ownership is evolving in a digital era.

Moderated by former NBA All-Star Vince Carter, the conversation featured Joe Tsai, Alibaba co-founder and owner of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty; Patrick Dumont, president and COO of Las Vegas Sands and owner of the Dallas Mavericks; and David Beckham, former England captain and co-owner of Inter Miami and Salford City.

Across an hour-long discussion, the three highlighted a few recurring ideas like treating teams as cultural brands, using technology, and investing in young people, both as athletes and people.

Brooklyn Nets and the China vision

Tsai described his path to NBA ownership as “serendipity,” starting with a minority stake in the Nets that turned into full control in 2019, followed by the Liberty acquisition. Rejecting the notion that Chinese basketball loyalties were forever tied to the Houston Rockets – because of Yao Ming at the time – Tsai aimed to make Brooklyn “China’s team.”

Central to this strategy was building a China-focused media operation. The result was outsized social engagement for a franchise without the Lakers’ or Warriors’ on-court legacy, powered by local storytelling aimed at hundreds of millions of fans. In China, live sports migrated to streaming years ago, with Tencent broadcasting games and platforms like Weibo, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu driving conversation.

Tsai encouraged using China as a testing ground for AI-driven personalisation and archive storytelling, citing a partnership with Alibaba powering the NBA China app.“Use China as a lab for content creation and social distribution,” he says. “Then bring the innovations back to the US, since China is far ahead in this space.”

Beckham’s Miami experiment

Beckham said that owning a sports company is all about leaving a legacy behind – Photo by Macao News

If Tsai’s story is one of timing and opportunity, Beckham’s is of patience and conviction. In 2007, he left Real Madrid for the LA Galaxy, securing the right to buy an MLS franchise in Miami – a city considered difficult for new teams.

“The commissioner came to me at one point and said, ‘This is too difficult. We’ll buy the franchise back off you,’” Beckham said. “I said absolutely not. I said, ‘I’m determined and I know this is going to work.’” After navigating politics, securing land, and finding committed partners in Jorge and Jose Mas, Inter Miami finally debuted, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, the club is deeply rooted in its city. The pink jersey has become iconic, and a robust academy system feeds the first team. The arrival of Lionel Messi transformed the club into a global spectacle, giving academy players the rare chance to learn from one of the world’s greatest.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi (centre) cuts through during an MLS match against Toronto FC on 27 September 2025 – Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua

“It’s about legacy,” Beckham said, “I thought about my future and wanted to be able to be an ex player, but then turn up at his stadium with his children and his grandchildren, and for his grandchildren to say, ‘You know, Grandpa built this.’”

Macao’s pivot and ownership-led growth

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker tries a layup between three Brooklyn Nets defenders – Photo by Macao News

For Dumont, Macao shows how cities compete for attention in an entertainment world. Macao’s tourism is still mostly casino based, but investments in hotels, retail, and transport have broadened the visitor base.

The NBA’s return to China after six years, which was staged in Macao, was designed as a full-spectrum show, complete with dance teams, arena activations, and a nonstop jumbotron experience. Dumont hinted at future expansions, including more leagues and women’s basketball, calling Macao “a city of entertainment and sport.”

Looking ahead, Dumont sees opportunities for greater collaboration, including with the Chinese Basketball Association. Basketball is especially promising because it’s so accessible. Dumont pointed out that Yao mentioned basic facilities across China make it easy for anyone to play, and today’s social platforms even teach fundamentals like a simple layup.

The next wave of growth will be driven by investment that builds communities rooted in a love of sport and participation. With significant opportunity in China and a strengthening partnership with the CBA – highlighted by Adam Silver’s recent announcement – there’s clear momentum. “If we commit to investing behind this movement,” Dumont said, “sport can bring people together and accelerate basketball’s expansion across the country.”

Grassroots, education, and growing the game

Alibaba Group chairman Joe Tsai pictured at Beyond Expo earlier this year

Beneath the spectacle lies a simple growth formula to teach more kids to play and show parents that sports and academics can complement each other. As Tsai put it, “If you take them out of the Chinese sporting system, where you must choose very early between academics and sports, you risk narrowing their future. In the United States, they can play elite basketball and still get a great education. Those two go hand in hand.”

Acting on that belief, Tsai has funded blended pathways that send students to US high schools where high-level basketball coexists with education. He also helped launch the Asia University Basketball League (AUBL) – along with Founder and CEO Jay Li – partnering with top institutions such as Tsinghua, Fudan, and Yonsei, schools whose brand recognition reassures parents that athletics won’t come at the expense of learning.

The AUBL’s inaugural, tournament-style season in Hangzhou featured 12 teams and high production values; Senshu University from Taiwan edged Tsinghua in a tight championship game. The message to families is clear that sports are part of education, and students can excel on the court while thriving in the classroom.

Building on the same principle, Beckham mentioned investment at the grassroots and community level, and, crucially, aligning parents around the idea that sports and education reinforce each other.

“Discipline, sacrifice, and respect – these are qualities that matter in sport and in school,” he said, congratulating Tsai for promoting that. Beckham pointed to Inter Miami as a model, because when he arrived in the US in 2007, MLS had no academy system. After pushing for change, every one of the league’s 30 clubs now operates an academy. Inter Miami’s pathway spans ages 13 to 23, with six or seven academy graduates already in the first team, learning daily alongside one of the greatest players to ever play, Lionel Messi.

In China, a similar momentum may be taking shape through government-backed school programs, signalling a cultural shift. When parents view sports and education as complementary rather than competing, participation and performance can grow together. “I’ve heard parents say, ‘My kids can’t play that sport because their education is more important than kicking a football around,’” Beckham said. “But the combination of both, education going into sports, and sports going into education, is equally important.”

Vince Carter closed on a practical note, stating that social media now makes impact visible in real time, like a clinic moment replayed, or a signed jersey shared by a parent. “We want to grow the game for the good of the kids, by every basket, every goal, every signed jersey, and every post that sparks the next generation.”