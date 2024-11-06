Tickets for the Macau Grand Prix have almost sold out 

Ticket sales for the 71st Macau Grand Prix have been “ideal,” according to the head of the Sports Bureau Luis Gomes, who told local media yesterday that over 90 percent of tickets had been sold since becoming available on 23 October.

Grand Prix travel packages, which have been jointly launched by the Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee and various segments of the Macao tourism industry, have also been in demand, with the Sports Bureau indicating last Friday that sales had jumped by 76 percent year-on-year.

As of writing, some tickets for the Grand Prix – which will take place between 14 and 17 November – are still on sale online via platforms such as macauticket.com, although tickets for the final two days of the event have been sold out.

Commenting on the inaugural Formula Regional (FR) World Cup race, which will be replacing the FIA Formula 3 (F3) World Cup as the Macau Grand Prix’s marquee event, Gomes said he was confident the new race would become a highlight, as it will be the first event of its kind to bring together top-tier FR racers from around the world.

In the lead up to the Grand Prix, a number of auxiliary events have meanwhile been organised, including a race-car themed family carnival that was held at Tap Seac Square on 2 and 3 November.

Another Grand Prix themed carnival organised by Macau Urban Renewal is also scheduled to be held in Hengqin’s Macao New Neighbourhood on 16 November and will feature activities for various age groups, including remote controlled race car competitions, STEAM race car workshops and a VR race car simulator. Registration for the remote controlled race car competitions and STEAM workshops can be made online.

This year’s Macau Grand Prix will feature a total of seven events, including the FIA FR World Cup, the Macau GT Cup and the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

