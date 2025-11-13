What happened on day 1 of the 2025 Macau Grand Prix

The 72nd Macau Grand Prix officially got underway, kicking off four days of world-class racing action across seven categories. Fans were seen on the stands – even though only just Thursday – for a first glimpse of this year’s competitors, from rising stars in Formula 4 to seasoned GT champions and road-racing legends.

Thursday’s opening day featured a full schedule of free practice sessions and the first qualifying runs for the weekend’s headline events, including the FIA Formula Regional World Cup, FIA GT World Cup, FIA F4 World Cup, and the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

While some sessions ran smoothly, others brought early drama, proving to be a reminder of just how punishing the 6.2-kilometre Guia Circuit can be.

Todd leads the way in Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix practice

Davey Todd pictured leading during the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix practice session

The day began with the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix free practice, which ended with defending champion Davey Todd of Zeeco BMW Motorrad in front.

His teammate, Peter Hickman, a five-time winner in Macao, also looked quick out of the gate and came in second, and Rob Hodson in third. Fourth was 2022 victor Erno Kostamo and Paul Jordan in fifth, who rounded out the early pace-setters as riders reacquainted themselves with the unforgiving street course.

Freddie Slater sets the pace in Formula Regional free practice

Next came Free Practice 1 for the Macau Grand Prix – FIA Formula Regional World Cup, where some of the world’s most promising young single-seater drivers took to the track.

[See more: Drivers to watch at the FIA FR and F4 World Cups at the Macau Grand Prix]

Taito Kato of ART Grand Prix topped the session, followed closely by Freddie Slater, this year’s Formula Regional European champion racing for SJM Theodore Prema. Mari Boya and Théophile Naël delivered strong runs for KCMG Enya Pinnacle Motorsport, while Enzo Deligny rounded out the top five for R-ace GP.

Formula Regional Middle East champion Evan Giltaire appeared just behind in seventh, confirming a highly competitive field ahead of Friday’s second qualifying session.

Chaos and crashes in FIA F4 World Cup practice

The FIA F4 World Cup free practice proved more dramatic.

The session was twice interrupted by crashes, ending prematurely after a series of incidents near Fisherman’s Bend. Italian F4 champion Kean Nakamura-Berta topped the timesheets ahead of Emanuele Olivieri and Gino Trappa, with Chinese F4 champion Zhang Shimo and American driver Sebastian Wheldon – son of the late Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon – completing the top five.

[See more: Charles Leong aims for another win at the Macau Grand Prix]

British F4 champion Fionn McLaughlin retired early, followed moments later by French F4 champion Alexandre Munoz, who crashed near Fisherman’s Bend. With just three minutes remaining, Wang Yuzhe’s heavy impact brought the red flag out for good, a tough introduction to Macao’s unforgiving circuit for the young drivers.

Han and Berrenberg renew title fight in GT4 practice

The Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4) practice session saw a tight battle between championship contenders Han Lichao and Moritz Berrenberg.

Taiwanese driver Chen Chun Hua finished the practice in the lead, with Han, Lu Wenlong, Berrenberg, and Yang Meng Chiao behind.

[See more: Hong Kong’s Darryl O’Young to bow out at the Macau Grand Prix]

Two-time Macau GT Cup winner Darryl O’Young, who is contesting the final race of his career, placed 18th in what marks his motorsport retirement, a touching moment for one of the city’s most successful drivers.

Porsche dominates FIA GT World Cup free practice

Later in the afternoon, the Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup returned for its second free practice, and it was Porsche power that dominated.

Alessio Picariello (Tempo by Absolute Racing) set the benchmark ahead of Raffaele Marciello in the BMW M4, followed by Sheldon van der Linde, Ayhancan Güven, and Laurin Heinrich.

[See more: Macao expects 500,000 visitors during four-day Grand Prix weekend]

Three of the top five spots went to Porsche drivers, highlighting the marque’s early strength. Ferrari, meanwhile, continues its hunt for a first-ever Macao victory, with Ye Yifei – fresh from making history as the first Chinese Le Mans 24 Hours winner – still finding pace in his 296 GT3.

Freddie Slater takes provisional pole in Formula Regional qualifying

Freddie Slater takes pole during qualifying 1 of the Macau FIA FR World Cup

The final session of the day brought the first qualifying 1 for the Macau Grand Prix – FIA Formula Regional World Cup, though it didn’t go entirely to plan.

Red flags interrupted the action twice, including one for Hiyu Yamakoshi at Lisboa Bend that stopped the clock with ten minutes remaining. Later, Briton Reza Seewooruthun, who was on his first appearance in both Macao and a Formula Regional car, triggered another stoppage with five minutes left.

When the dust settled, it was Freddie Slater who emerged on top for SJM Theodore Prema Racing, ahead of Enzo Deligny, Mari Boya, Théophile Naël, and Matteo De Palo.