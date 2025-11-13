Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said yesterday that the city may see around half a million visitors during the 72nd Macau Grand Prix, which started this morning and runs through Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the opening of the ‘Art of Racing – Helmet Model Artworks and Riders’ Collection Exhibition’ at the Macao Grand Prix Museum, Senna Fernandes said the four-day motorsport event is expected to give another boost to tourism following a strong start to November.

The tourism chief described the current period as a “very good month” for Macao, with both the Grand Prix and the ongoing 15th National Games drawing large numbers of tourists. She noted that the city has recorded an average of around 100,000 daily visitor arrivals since the start of the Games – with events such as table tennis, basketball, and volleyball proving particularly popular. Hotel occupancy has remained close to 90 percent, she added.

Senna Fernandes also expressed confidence that Macao will hit the 39 million visitor mark by the end of the year, following what she described as “record” figures in October, when the city welcomed more than 3.5 million visitors. She noted that there has also been a rise in foreign tourist arrivals, supported by events such as CreatorWeek Macao, which invited online creators to share their experiences of the city on social media.

Meanwhile, TDM reported heavy traffic in several areas this morning, including Avenida do Coronel Messquita and Estrada de Ferreira do Amaral, as the city gears up for the start of the Grand Prix. Some drivers told the broadcaster that while congestion during the event is expected, it remains a challenge for daily commuters.

The Macau Grand Prix runs through Sunday, featuring local and international racers competing across multiple categories at the Guia Circuit. A full recap of today’s event will follow once the practice sessions and qualifying conclude.