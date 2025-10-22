Charles Leong aims for another win at the Macau Grand Prix

Two-time Macau Grand Prix winner Charles Leong will return to the streets of his hometown, carrying the hopes of Macao once again as he lines up with SJM Theodore PREMA Racing for the FIA Formula Regional (FR) World Cup.

The 24-year-old will join teammates Freddie Slater of Britain and Rashid Al Dhaheri of the UAE in PREMA’s three-car lineup at the 72nd Macau Grand Prix, taking place from 13 to 16 November. This time, Leong says his approach is different. He explained that he is more measured and mature, having built on hard-earned experience since his debut seven years ago.

He first competed in the F3 Macau Grand Prix in 2018, later capturing back-to-back victories when the race was held for F4 machinery in 2020 and 2021. After finishing second in 2023 and recently clinching the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia title, he returns with renewed confidence.

“It’s a special feeling for me to be back again in Macao,” Leong told Macao News. “I don’t know what expectations other people have, but for me, it’s about doing the right things and giving it my all.”

A fitter contender for the 2025 Macau Grand Prix

Charles Leong finished in second place during the Formula 4 race at the 2023 Macau Grand Prix – Photo by Xinhua News Agency

Seven years ago, when the Grand Prix still ran Formula 3 cars, Leong admits, he was impatient – “go big or go home,” as he puts it – and crashed in practice while trying to prove himself. Now, after multiple titles and a successful stint in GT racing, including the 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia championship, Leong insists he has learned restraint.

“I did get hotheaded in 2018,” he laughs. “That year, I thought it was my last shot in racing. I just sent it everywhere. But Macao teaches you to be patient. You can’t be a hero in the first few laps.”

Patience is vital on the 6.2-kilometre Guia Circuit, among the world’s most unforgiving. Leong describes it as “a rhythm track,” where one mistake can ripple through several corners. The section around Police Bend, he says, “is super bumpy and it’s where everyone crashes. If you’re confident under braking there, you can make a lot of time, but it’s risky every lap.”

His preparations this year reflect that discipline. Leong will head to Italy at the end of this month for simulator sessions at PREMA Racing’s headquarters in Vicenza and a two-day test at Autodromo Vallelunga. The testing marks his first time driving a Formula racing car since the 2023 Macau Grand Prix, where he finished second in the F4 race.

“I’m not overexcited, just focused,” he said. “I’ve learned to stay calm because in Macao, anything can happen.”

Leong’s physical transformation has matched his mindset. Over the past few months, he shed nearly 14 kilograms to prepare for the switch back to single-seaters after a year in GT cars. “Earlier this year, I was about 88 kilos, and now I’m 74,” he said. “I gave everything for this race.”

The trust of PREMA and the pride of Macao

First and second place winners, Arvid Lindblad (Left centre) and Charles Leong (Right centre), pictured with the rest of the SJM Theodore Prema Racing team – Photo by Macao News/Eduardo Leal

The collaboration between Leong, SJM Theodore Racing, and PREMA remains a cornerstone of his return. It’s a partnership that has helped nurture young talent from junior formula racing all the way to Formula 1, with PREMA alumni such as Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc, and Kimi Antonelli among its graduates.

Leong’s gratitude toward PREMA team principal René Rosin is genuine. “He’s a very intelligent guy who gives opportunities to people with the right attitude,” Leong said. “He even supported me when I started my own karting team this year.”

Yet despite his local hero status, Leong insists he feels little external pressure. Representing Macao, he says, is “an honour,” but the only expectations that matter are his own. “I don’t really care about how people see me,” he said. “It’s more about proving to myself that I can do it when everything comes together.”

And while his long-term plans may lean toward GT racing, Leong hasn’t ruled out any direction. “I’m open to anything, even a motorbike,” he joked, before quickly admitting his family might not approve.

Charles Leong soaks it all in after finishing second in 2023 and is ready to go at it again in this year’s FIA Formula Regional race at Macau Grand Prix – Photo courtesy of Charles Leong

Leong draws his inspiration from two very different champions – Ayrton Senna for his mentality and Max Verstappen for his relentless aggression. “Senna taught me to push to the limit and not worry if everyone likes you,” Leong said. “And Verstappen, I used to watch his karting races in class when I was supposed to study. I’ve always admired how he drives with a strong front end, just like I like my cars to feel.”

As the city readies for the 72nd Macau Grand Prix, Leong is hoping to deliver a result worthy of the home crowd. “Macao bites if you get it wrong,” he said. “So I’ll just do the right thing, take the risks when it’s necessary, and try to bring a good result back to Macao.”