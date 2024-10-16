Tickets for Macau Black Bears home games are now on sale

East Asian Super League (EASL) debutants the Macau Black Bears have three home games lined up in the coming weeks and tickets are now on sale.

The Bears take on Japanese side the Ryukyu Golden Kings on 30 October, then face off against South Korea’s Busan KCC Egis on 6 November.

On 11 December, they take on the New Taipei Kings in a double-bill event that also sees the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots of Taiwan clash against South Korean side Suwon KT Sonicboom.

[See more: One of the world’s tallest basketball players joins the Macau Black Bears]

All games take place at the Studio City Event Centre.

The Bears’ recently made headlines with the high-profile signing of Malta-born player Samuel Deguara. At 7-foot-6.5 inches (2.30 metres), Deguara is taller than any current NBA player and ranks among the tallest all time players of basketball.

However, the Macao side got its inaugural EASL campaign off to a rocky start, losing 97-85 to the Meralco Bolts in Manila on 2 October. The Bears’ next game is against the New Taipei Kings in Taipei on 24 October.