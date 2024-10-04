Macau Black Bears suffer defeat in their first EASL group match

Macao’s basketball team, the Black Bears, lost 97-85 to the Meralco Bolts on Wednesday, in the first Group B match of the East Asian Super League (EASL)’s 2024 to 2025 season.

Wednesday’s game was played at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, south of the Philippine capital Manila – the Bolts’ home turf.

Despite the defeat, the top three scorers in the match were Black Bears players. William Artino and Jeantal Cylla each scored 23 points, while Damian Chong Qui scored 21. The Bolts’ highest scorer was Chris Newsome with 18 points.

The Black Bears are next scheduled to play on 24 October, against the New Taipei Kings at Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taipei.

This is the Black Bears’ first season competing in the EASL, which includes 10 teams from clubs based in Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan.

Along with the Black Bears, the Bolts and the New Taipei Kings, the tournament’s Group B consists of the Busan KCC Egis and the Ryukyu Golden Kings. Group A features Suwon KT Sonicboon, Hong Kong Eastern, the Hiroshima Dragonflies, the Taiyuan Pauian Pilots and the San Miguel Beermen.