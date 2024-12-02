Fikadu Debele defends his title in Macao International Marathon

Ethiopia’s Fikadu Debele triumphed in the men’s category of the 43rd Macao International Marathon on Sunday, beating the time he won the same race with last year by almost two minutes.

Debele ran the 42-kilometre distance in two hours, 12 minutes and 16 seconds, coming ahead of Anderson Seroi from Kenya and Mesfin Bekele, also from Ethiopia. Wang Kun was the fastest local competitor, setting a new record time of two hours, 24 minutes and 35 seconds.

Alexandra Mozorova, from Russia, won the women’s marathon title with a time of two hours, 34 minutes and 22 seconds, ahead of Rodah Tanui and Tecla Kirongo, both from Kenya. Wu Yangyang was Macao’s fastest female entrant, achieving a time of three hours, 10 minutes and 46 seconds.

The Senior Trophy, meanwhile, was won by 73-year-old Qi Zhirong. The half-marathon was won by Emebet Beyene (women’s category) and Mathew Samperu (men’s category).

Starting from the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, both the marathon and half-marathon courses crossed Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, passed by the A-Ma Temple and incorporated the Sai Van Bridge. The president of the Sports Bureau, Luís Gomes, officiated over the start of the races.

The 43rd Macao International Marathon was sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group and co-organised by Galaxy, the Sports Bureau, and the General Association of Athletics of Macau.