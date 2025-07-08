What’s on in Macao for Asia’s 50 Best Bars?

The 10th edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars takes place this year in Macao at Wynn Resorts. The awards ceremony will take place on 15 July, but there are many subsidiary events taking place in the lead up and aftermath of the important day, kicking off this Friday 11 July up until 19 July. Expect guest shifts from industry heavyweights as well as collaborations between renowned international bars and leading local culinary institutions.

Last year’s award ceremony took place in Hong Kong, where Hong Kong’s Bar Leone took the number one spot for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, while Macao’s St Regis Bar proudly took number 22 on the coveted list.

Without further ado, this is what’s happening during Asia’s 50 Best Bars this month.

SW Steakhouse x Born & Bred x Keegan McGregor

Executive chef Kyung-hwan Min from Seoul’s hanwoo beef specialists Born & Bred (No. 51, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025) collaborates with American surf-and-turf restaurant SW Steakhouse’s executive chef, Helder Sequeira Amaral, for two nights only on 11 and 12 July. At the same time, Keegan McGregor (Diageo World Class 2024 Champion) will be serving up his award-winning drinks, infusing Canadian flavours in his creations.

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

Date: 11-12 July

Time: Chefs from 7 pm, Keegan McGregor from 8 pm

Lakeview Palace x Yong Fu x Tell Camellia Tea-tales

Indulge in a cocktail-paired dinner featuring drinks from Hong Kong’s tea cocktail haven Tell Camellia (No. 97, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024), meticulously paired with Ningbo cuisine by executive chef Liu Zhen from Hong Kong’s Michelin starred restaurant Yong Fu, and modern Jiangnan cuisine by executive chef Kevin Zhu of Lakeview Palace, for two nights on 11 and 12 July.

Venue: Lakeview Palace, Wynn Palace

Date: 11-12 July

Time: 7 pm

Elliot Faber takes over Mizumi

The “Canadian Sake Samurai” and co-founder of Sake Central in Hong Kong is in town to work his magic with sake cocktails.

Venue: Mizumi, Wynn Palace

Date: 11 July

Time: 7 pm till late

Nepal’s Finest: Barc x Tell Camellia x Courtroom

Nepalese mixologists from Kathmandu’s Barc (No. 39, Asia 50 Best Bars 2024) and Hong Kong venues Tell Camellia (No. 97, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) and Courtroom come together to mix things up.

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Date: 11 July

Time: 8 pm till late

Chef Tam’s Seasons x Bar Mood

A cocktail-paired dinner featuring out-of-the-box drinks from bartender Nick Wu of Taipei’s Bar Mood (No. 37, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) will be served with seasonal Cantonese cuisine by executive chef Tam Kwok Fung of Chef Tam’s Seasons (No. 9, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and No. 72, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025) in an event sponsored by condiment maker Lee Kum Kee

Venue: Chef Tam’s Seasons, Wynn Palace

Date: 12 July

Time: 6 pm

Head mixologist Mark Lloyd will be showcasing the best of Wing Lei Bar

Wing Lei Bar Showcase: Mark Lloyd

Wing Lei Bar’s very own head mixologist Mark Lloyd will be serving up the bar’s most iconic cocktails.

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Date: 12 and 16 July

Time: 7 pm to 9 pm on 12 July; 3 pm to 5 pm on 16 July

Inventors’ Laboratory: Julio Bermejo x Sam Ross

Julio Bermejo, the creator of Tommy’s Margarita and Sam Ross, the creator of Penicillin and Paper Plane, take the helm at Wing Lei Bar for one night only.

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Date: 12 July

Time: 9 pm to midnight

Bar Pop-up: Teresa Cocktail Bar x ZLB23

Kiwi meets Kyoto in this intimate bar pop-up between Teresa Cocktail Bar from Napier, New Zealand and Bengaluru’s Kyoto-inspired speakeasy bar ZLB23 (No. 40, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024).

Venue: Palace Reserve Club, Wynn Palace

Date: 12 July 2025

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

50 Best Signature Session: Sushi Mizumi x Martiny’s

Indulge in cocktails over lunch at the intimate 14-seat sushi bar at Wynn Palace, where Takuma Watanabe of New York’s Martiny’s (No. 24, World’s 50 Best Bars 2024) will be infusing classic cocktails with Japanese flavours while Sushi Mizumi’s executive chef Hironori Maeda prepares a selection of exquisite delicacies.

Venue: Sushi Mizumi, Wynn Palace

Date: 13 July

Time: 12 pm to 1:30 pm; 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm

Nicole Slater from the Pontiac will be slinging drinks at Wing Lei Bar on 13 July

Hong Kong Takeover: Mostly Harmless x Artifact x The Pontiac x Call Me Al

Our sister SAR’s renowned bars are shaking things up in the afternoon with a collab between Mostly Harmless (No. 45, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) and Artifact from 3 pm to 6 pm, followed by the Pontiac and Call Me Al from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Date: 13 July

Time: 3 pm to 9 pm

Wing Lei Bar Beach Club: Honky Tonks Tavern x Potato Head Bali

Hong Kong’s Nashville-inspired watering hole Honky Tonks Tavern (No. 67, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) and Bali’s Potato Head are bringing the beach to the bar with summery cocktails, live DJs and snacks.

Venue: Palace Reserve Club, Wynn Palace

Date: 13 July

Time: 3 pm to 6 pm

iichicko Takeover Series: Tokyo Confidential x Call Me Al/Artifact x 28 HongKong Street x Bar Trench

Shochu cocktails take centre stage at Japanese restaurant Mizumi, where Lukas Kaufmann and Rogerio Igarashi Vaz of Singapore’s 28 HongKong Street (No. 78, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) and Tokyo’s Bar Trench (No. 25, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022) take over from 7pm to 10pm. Then Holly Graham and Beckaly Franks, with their respective bars Tokyo Confidential (No. 53, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 ) and Artifact/Call Me Al, take over from 10 pm till late.

Venue: Mizumi, Wynn Palace

Date: 13 July

Time: 7 pm till late

Drunken Fish x Kinsman

Head to Drunken Fish for Cantonese-inspired drinks by the Hong Kong cocktail bar Kinsman, paired with snacks by Chef Henry Zhang.

Venue: Drunken Fish, Wynn Macau

Date: 13 July

Time: 9 pm to 12 am

Mr. Black Presents: Offtrack

Sip craft cocktails (fuelled by Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur) from Singapore’s music bar and restaurant Offtrack (No. 25, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024).

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

Date: 13 July

Time: 8 pm to 11 pm

North American West Coast Road Trip: Laowai x Thunderbolt x Pacific Cocktail Haven

Some of North America’s best bars are coming to shake things up for one night only. Expect mixologists from Laowai, a 1920s Shanghai inspired speakeasy in Vancouver (No. 67, North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025); Thunderbolt, a SoCal hotspot from Los Angeles (No. 24, North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025); and San Francisco’s acclaimed Pacific Cocktail Haven (No.16, North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025).

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Date: 13 July

Time: 9 pm to 1 am

The Schofield brothers from Manchester will be shaking things up alongside mixologists from London and Edinburgh

Best of British: Wing Lei Bar x Schofield’s Bar x Kwãnt Mayfair x Hey Palu

The Brits are in town and they know their booze – featuring Mark Lloyd (Wing Lei Bar, Macao), Joe Schofield and Daniel Schofield (Schofield’s Bar, Manchester), Alex Palumbo (Hey Palu, Edinburgh) and Erik Lorincz (Kwãnt Mayfair, London, No. 52, The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024). Expect Britpop classics from the DJ.

Venue: Palace Reserve Club, Wynn Palace

Date: 13 July

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Wing Lei Bar Aperitivo Canto presented by Campari

Enjoy aperitivo paired with Chinese fusion snacks created by master chef Tam Kwok Fung in this extensive lineup of mixologists featuring Marco Dongi from Bar Sathorn, Bangkok; Matteo Cadeddu from Opium, Bangkok (No. 3, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024); Filippo Sanchi from Bar S-OTTO, Shanghai; Wing Lo from Bar Leone, Hong Kong (No.1, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024); Lorenzo Querci and Giovanni Allario from Moebius, Milan (No. 38, the World’s 50 Best Bars 2024); and Jay Gray from Idle Hands.

Venue: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Date: 14 July

Time: 1 pm to 7 pm

The Aubrey & Penrose Sake Takeover

Bar Manager Stefano Bussi from Hong Kong’s eccentric Japanese izakaya the Aubrey (No.10, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) will be slinging sake-focused cocktails alongside Jon Lee, the owner of Kuala Lumpur’s Penrose (No. 8, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 and winner of the Highest Climber Award) at Wynn Palace’s Michelin-starred Mizumi.

Venue: Mizumi, Wynn Palace

Date: 14 July

Time: 7 pm to late

Stefano Bussi from The Aubrey will take over Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Mizumi

Battle of the Houses

Desiree Jane from Sago House in Singapore (No. 15 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) and Nick Lappen from Jing Bar at the Temple House in Chengdu are taking over the SW Steakhouse for a night.

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

Date: 14 July

Time: 8 pm to 11 pm

Chef Tam’s Seasons x Masque x Sidecar

Acclaimed chef Tam Kwok Fung of Chef Tams’ Seasons (No. 9, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 and No. 72, World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025) joins forces with Head Chef Varun Totlani of modern Indian restaurant Masque (No. 19, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025), their menu paired with cocktails by Lopsang Galchen Lama and Yangdup Lama from New Delhi’s Sidecar (No. 84, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024).

Venue: Chef Tam’s Seasons, Wynn Palace

Date: 15 July

Time: 1 pm

After Party presented by Perrier & Nikka

The after party celebration of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 features Riccardo Rossi from Freni e Frizioni in Rome (No. 53, World’s 50 Best Bars 2024), Darren Lim from Vender in Taichung (No. 30, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024), Myung Kyu Kim from Bar Myung in Seoul, and Nikita Matveev from Dead Poets in Hong Kong.

Venue: Palace Reserve Club, Wynn Palace

Date: 15 July

Time: After the awards ceremony till 2 am

Drunken Fish x Ministry of Crab

Enjoy a special two-night collaboration dinner showcasing exquisite mud crab dishes crafted by chef Dharshan Munidasa of the renowned Sri Lankan Ministry of Crab (ranked No. 58 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025), alongside spectacular seafood creations by executive chef Henry Zhang of Wynn Macau’s Drunken Fish.

Venue: Drunken Fish, Wynn Macau

Date: 18 – 19 July

Time: 7 pm