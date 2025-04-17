‘If you love something, give it your all,’ says Macao racer Charles Leong 

Macao’s rising motorsport star Charles Leong has kicked off the 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series with back-to-back wins at his Australian debut in Sydney Motorsport Park.

Teaming up with Irish newcomer Alex Denning under the SJM Theodore Racing banner, the 23-year-old showed incredible pace and teamwork to dominate the pro category. Leong, a two-time Macau Grand Prix winner, has his sights set on building on last year’s runner-up finish in the championship.

Leong spoke to Macao News on his journey, the challenges of climbing the motorsport ladder, and what it takes to succeed in one of the world’s most competitive racing series.

Charles Leong acknowledges the crowd after a win in Australia – Photo courtesy of Charles Leong

How did it feel to dominate your Australian debut in Sydney?

It felt really good. Everything was very positive with the team, and to be honest, we didn’t expect it. But everything went the way we wanted.

You race in identical Lamborghinis with your teammate. Does that level the playing field?

It’s a combination of things. You and your teammate both need to be consistent and adapt the car to your needs. It requires good communication between the drivers and engineers to bring out the best in the car. So the teamwork and feedback are very important.

You finished last year’s LSTA championship as a runner-up. How did that experience shape your goals and mindset for this season?

Last year was a bit more complicated. But this year, I think the package is much better, especially with the car. I also have a new teammate and our driving styles are very similar. Our communication with the engineers has been very direct, and that’s helped us level up as a team. It’s made things a lot easier this season.

What are your main goals for this season?

The main goal is to win the Super Trofeo championship. And I hope I can race in Macao this year – I really want to.

You’ve had an incredible journey so far, from Formula 4 to competing in the LSTA series. What has been the key to your success?

There were a lot of ups and downs. I started in single-seaters and won a lot early on, but then Covid hit. Climbing the ladder in single-seaters is really complicated and expensive, and that kind of stopped me from continuing my career path at that time. But we’ve been trying hard to keep going and that’s how I moved to the LSTA series.

Charles Leong and his team celebrate their dominant performance at the LSTA races – Photo courtesy of Charles Leong

Do you hope to go back to competing in single-seaters?

For sure, I’ll try. I really like single-seaters, and I’d be very happy to go back if it’s possible.

Are you doing anything now to make that happen?

Everything is in discussion. We’re still trying to see what options are available for the future. It’s still not certain yet – it’s all about negotiations. Normally, the chances aren’t very high because racing now requires such a big budget, and that makes it really hard to compete.

In the past, you mentioned modelling yourself after Max Verstappen and Ayrton Senna, particularly in terms of their hard and aggressive racing styles. What qualities of theirs do you think have influenced your style?

I really liked Verstappen when I was younger. I’ve been a fan since his karting days. Watching his onboard footage inspired me, especially his overtakes and aggressive driving style. It brought good results for me, so I’ve kept adapting to that way of driving. I wouldn’t say I modelled myself exactly after him, but I’ve always tried to learn from him and drivers like Senna because they’re the best.

You’ve raced in F4, F3, and now LSTA. How do these experiences compare?

Formula cars are more direct with steering inputs and everything. I like that more. But the Lamborghini is also great – it has a lot of power on the straights, which is really fun.

My career highlight is definitely Macao. Being on the podium there four times, including two wins, is very special to me. I was also the first Chinese driver to attend the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in 2017. Those are the moments that stand out for me.

What advice would you give young drivers in Macao?

To be a racing driver, you have to be willing to sacrifice a lot – like time with friends. You have to work a lot harder. If you love something, give it your all. No excuses.

After school and on weekends, most kids hang out with friends. For me, every weekend and after school was spent driving or training. The only time I had with friends was during school. But when you have a goal, those sacrifices don’t really matter. It’s just part of the journey.

Leong showcases his skill behind the wheel at the LSTA event – Photo courtesy of Charles Leong

What challenges have you faced and how have you overcome them?

After my last year in Formula 3, I had no budget to keep racing. I did one race in F3 and Macao, competing against drivers who had done a full season. That was the biggest challenge. Then Covid hit, which stopped everything. But Covid also gave me another chance to show my speed when I started racing in F4 again. In 2021, I collaborated with SJM Theodore Racing, and we’ve worked together every year since. They’ve supported me and found opportunities for me, which has been amazing. It’s rare to have such support in racing.

Do you think Macao needs to support athletes more, especially in sports like racing?

I think Macao could do more. With the money from the gambling industry and how small Macao is, it shouldn’t be that hard to connect passionate athletes with proper support. Racing is such a big part of Macao’s identity – just look at the Grand Prix. It’s been running for over 70 years and has created so many great drivers. I think more effort should go into connecting athletes with funding and resources. It’s not impossible to develop better athletes here.

You’ve talked about mentoring young drivers in Macao before. Can you tell me more about that?

Last year, I worked with Tiago Rodrigues, and we won the China F4 championship together. He’s a special case – only one year in karting and one in Formula 4, but he still performed at a high level. Budget is his biggest challenge, but even without racing full-time, he’s managed top-10 finishes in the Middle East Championship, which shows his talent.

Besides mentoring him, I’ve been building a team in China, collaborating with Prema and Comet Karting to bring proper resources to young drivers. Motorsport is tough, and there are many “sharks” in the industry who don’t provide good opportunities.

I’m currently mentoring and managing one or two drivers, helping them in karting and Formula 4. It’s not just coaching – I’m also building a platform through branding, partnerships, and karting dealerships to help them grow.

One big issue I’ve noticed is parents. The problem is rarely the child. It’s often parents being too controlling or toxic. They need to be supportive and let their child develop as a driver. Proper parental management is critical for success.

What’s one of the most challenging circuits you’ve ever driven on?

That would be Macao. It is one of those tracks that can eat you alive.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I like to spend a lot of time on simulators and sometimes do a bit of gaming. When I have some free time, I try to hang out with friends, but honestly, my schedule is pretty packed. I’m not just driving – I also manage my team, my business, and my drivers. So my timetable is really tight, and I don’t get a lot of downtime.

If you could drive any car in the world what would it be?

Pagani.

Leong pictured leading the pack and crossing the finish line – Photo courtesy of Charles Leong

If you weren’t a professional racer, what would you be doing instead?

I really like bubble tea. One of my bucket-list dreams is to open a bubble tea shop.

What would you name it?

I haven’t thought of a name yet [laughs].

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Always be willing to learn and listen.

What’s one thing about professional racing you wish people understood more about?

People should pay more attention to motorsport in the junior categories. Everyone knows Formula 1 is the top level, but if you look at Formula 2, Formula 4, and even karting, those categories are incredibly competitive too.