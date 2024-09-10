The Macao leg of the 3×3 Greater Bay Area (GBA) Tour, which pits some of the best players in the region against one another, is due to take place at Tap Seac Square and Mong Ha Sports Centre from 7 to 10 October, according to the event’s organisers.

The tour will kick off in Hong Kong on 18 September, before moving to Shenzhen (21 and 22 September), Hengqin (28 and 29 September), Guangzhou (6 and 7 October) and Macao, where the finals will be held in front of the Ruins of St Paul’s between 11 and 13 October.

Auxiliary activities will also be held in Tap Seac Square, including retail and game booths as well as “experience zones.”

Women’s and men’s matches will be organised, with each leg consisting of 16 women’s teams and 32 men’s teams. The top three teams in each leg will be able to advance to the finals in Macao where they have a chance to win from a prize pool worth more than 800,000 patacas.

Lou Kit Long, a representative with one of the event’s co-organisers, StarMac Entertainment Production, said yesterday that securing the venues for this year’s tour proved to be more difficult than before due to the enthusiasm for sports in the wake of the Paris Olympics.

“This means it is getting tougher to rent venues or coordinate,” he said. “But we are able to confirm the venues after putting in the effort.”

Previous finals of the 3×3 GBA Tour have also been in Macao. Last year’s winners were Changzhou’s Mdmx for the male category and the Rongfu Holding Group’s Wolf Warriors Team. The SAR also hosted the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Macau Masters for the first time last July.



Online application for all five legs of the 3×3 GBA Tour began yesterday and will remain open until all the spots have been filled up. More information about the 3×3 GBA Tour can be found on its website.