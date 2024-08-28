Golfing star Min Woo Lee makes a return to the SJM Macao Open

Defending champion Min Woo Lee of Australia will be back to compete in the 2024 edition of the SJM Macao Open, organisers have announced.

The golfing event is due to be held at the Macau Golf and Country Club from 10 to 13 October 2024, with players competing for a US$1 million prize pool.

“I’m thrilled to be coming back to the SJM Macao Open,” Lee said in a media statement. “Last year was an incredible experience, and winning with a record score was a highlight of my season.”

[See more: Australian golfer Min Woo Lee bags a record-breaking victory at the Macao Open]

In 2023, Lee secured a two-shot victory over Thailand’s Poom Saksansin, marking his first title in two years. He also set a new tournament record with a 30-under-par score across four days, just two strokes shy of the Asian Tour record.

Johnny Senna Fernandes, President of the Macao Golf Association, remarked: “The SJM Macao Open is a beloved event for both players and fans. Its longstanding history at the Macau Golf and Country Club speaks to the quality and prestige of the tournament.”

Since its inception, the Macao Open has been a cornerstone of the regional golfing calendar. The tournament has consistently attracted top-tier talent, including Ernie Els, Nick Faldo, John Daly, and Vijay Singh, along with prolific global stars Miguel-Angel Jimenez, Branden Grace, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Thongchai Jaidee.