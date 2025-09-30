Wynn’s 2025 hypercar show shifts into high gear

The Wynn Signature 2025 Hypercar Exhibition shifted into high gear yesterday when over 20 of the world’s most prized supercars graced the both Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau in an immersive automotive showcase that coincides with the Macau Grand Prix taking place later in November.

The two-month-long automotive installation features several firsts, including the Asian debut of a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO dressed in the signature livery of Roger Dubuis at Wynn Palace. Vintage also makes an appearance, with a Mercedes-Benz 300SL featured alongside an exclusive collection of Chopard timepieces. Meanwhile, over at Wynn Macau, Wristcheck’s innovative display features rare timepieces floating in specially designed capsules beside an Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider.

The exhibition “is not only a tribute to the pinnacle of automotive excellence, but also a reflection of our vision to redefine luxury through immersive, world-class experiences,” said Frederic Luvisutto, chief operating officer of Wynn Macau, while standing in front of two rare Pagani sports cars worth an estimated HK$150 million each.

The opening ceremony also featured a live spray-painting performance by Swiss artist Saiff Vasarhelyi, who transformed a McLaren 600LT into a rolling canvas. Without the aid of a computer and relying solely on his imagination to conceptualise the colour arrangement, a winded Vasarhelyi spoke briefly after completing the vehicle’s makeover.

“Ever since I was a child, I’ve been fascinated by the galaxy and the concept of infinity, which has been the foundational inspiration for my art,” he shared. Moments before unveiling the final section of the McLaren 600LT, Vasarhelyi looked to the audience that had gathered around. “This is my favourite part,” he said quickly, before removing the sheet for those in attendance to see the final masterpiece.

The opening ceremony of Wynn Signature 2025 Hypercar Exhibition

China’s EVs and More

Beyond the cars and timepieces, the Wynn exhibition also includes leading Chinese EV players BYD and NIO, showcasing the next generation of electric supercars in a testament to how homegrown innovations are redefining the global automotive scene.

For those looking to take something home, the “Hyper Shop” pop-up store at Wynn Palace gives car enthusiasts the chance to purchase rare F1 merchandise, including exclusive fan apparel and accessories from anniversary collections and special Grand Prix collaborations. The BAPE pop-up store is also making its debut at Wynn, showcasing Asia’s first exclusive release of its new Pagani crossover collection.

Though all the supercars remain stationary for photographs, thrill seekers can test their driving skills on professional-grade F1 simulators, where a cap designed by Saiff Vasarhelyi is awarded hourly to the fastest time. To participate, interested drivers simply present a same-day receipt of 5,000 patacas or more from select retail stores, or 500 patacas or more from participating dining outlets at Wynn Palace or Wynn Macau.

Now in its third year, the Wynn hypercar show returns with support from the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Sports Bureau.