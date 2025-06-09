The 2025 Macau Grand Prix dates have been confirmed 

The 72nd Macau Grand Prix is scheduled to take place between 13 and 16 November, according to the Macau Grand Prix Organising Committee, which announced the dates at a press conference held yesterday.

Seven competitive events will be held at this year’s Grand Prix, including four Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) sanctioned races – the Formula Regional (FR) World Cup, the Grand Touring (GT) World Cup, the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event (Macao) and the inaugural FIA Formula 4 (F4) World Cup.

The latter will feature top tier F4 drivers competing on Macao’s Guia Circuit for the very first time. The president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem told the media that the race helps to bridge the gap “between our championships,” as it serves as “the way to Formula 3, then to Formula 2, and eventually Formula 1.”

The remaining three competitions at the Macau Grand Prix consist of the 57th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, the Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4) and the Macau Roadsport Challenge.

Further information about the tickets and outreach activities for the Grand Prix will be announced as the event draws closer, and can be found on the event’s website and social media accounts such as Facebook and WeChat.

As part of yesterday’s press conference, a special exhibition based on last year’s inaugural FR World Cup was launched to showcase the winning vehicle and its racer, Ugo Ugochukwu’s equipment, including his suit, gloves, helmet and boots. The exhibition is scheduled to run until 4 August.