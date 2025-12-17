Westlife will perform at The Londoner Arena on 7 February at 8 pm with the Macao Orchestra, as part of the pop group’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Tickets for the Macao show went on sale yesterday.

The boyband formed in Sligo, Ireland in 1998, and gained great success for their ballads and pop songs. Known for chart-topping songs like “Flying Without Wings”, “You Raise Me Up”, and “Swear It Again,” Westlife is currently composed of Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, and Kian Egan.

[See more: Jimmy O. Yang returns to Macao for a Lunar New Year Show at Galaxy Arena]

The group already kicked off its 25th anniversary world tour at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall this October.

The iconic boyband last performed in Macao in July 2019 at the Venetian to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Tickets for the 25th anniversary show are priced at 2099, 1699, 1299 and 799 patacas and can be purchased through Cotai Ticketing.