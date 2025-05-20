UTO Fest brings K-pop legend Psy and other artists to Macao

The K-pop festival UTO Fest will take place on 1 June at 7 pm in the Venetian Arena, featuring Psy, Super Junior-L.S.S, Itzy and TNX.

South Korean singer-songwriter and music producer Psy is best known for his viral song Gangnam Style. Super Junior-L.S.S. is a sub-unit of popular boy band Super Junior, and continues the legacy of Super Junior’s diverse music style.

Itzy is a girl group that debuted in 2019, best known for their empowering songs Wannabe and Not Shy. Boy band TNX, meanwhile, debuted in 2022 with the hit song BE MY X.

UTO Fest was most recently held in Bangkok in April and Yokohama in January.

Tickets go on sale on 22 May at 5 pm. Tickets are priced at 1888, 1688, 1088 and 788 patacas and can be purchased through Cotai Ticketing, Macao Ticket and Damai.

The staging of UTO Fest comes amid Macao’s efforts to shed its casino-heavy image and become a hub for family-friendly entertainment.