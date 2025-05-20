Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

UTO Fest brings K-pop legend Psy and other artists to Macao

Tickets for the show start at 788 patacas and will be available on 22 May through various platforms, including Damai and Macao Ticket
  • UTO Fest is known for its K-pop concerts in Thailand and Japan and most recently staged an event in Bangkok

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

20 May 2025
UTO Fest brings K-pop legend Psy and other artists to Macao
UTO Fest brings K-pop legend Psy and other artists to Macao
Tickets for UTO Fest go on sale on Thursday and start at 788 patacas

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

20 May 2025

The K-pop festival UTO Fest will take place on 1 June at 7 pm in the Venetian Arena, featuring Psy, Super Junior-L.S.S, Itzy and TNX.

South Korean singer-songwriter and music producer Psy is best known for his viral song Gangnam Style. Super Junior-L.S.S. is a sub-unit of popular boy band Super Junior, and continues the legacy of Super Junior’s diverse music style.

Itzy is a girl group that debuted in 2019, best known for their empowering songs Wannabe and Not Shy. Boy band TNX, meanwhile, debuted in 2022 with the hit song BE MY X.

[See more: DJ Alan Walker to perform at the new Macao Outdoor Performance Venue]

UTO Fest was most recently held in Bangkok in April and Yokohama in January.

Tickets go on sale on 22 May at 5 pm. Tickets are priced at 1888, 1688, 1088 and 788 patacas and can be purchased through Cotai Ticketing, Macao Ticket and Damai.

The staging of UTO Fest comes amid Macao’s efforts to shed its casino-heavy image and become a hub for family-friendly entertainment.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend