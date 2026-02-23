This week in the Greater Bay Area: music, art, ballet and more

It’s a fun week ahead for culture vultures, with Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Macao presenting a series of art‑related events, including exhibitions and art festivals. Art cinemas in Hong Kong and Macao will also screen international and local independent films.
Lovers of traditional culture are in for a treat too, with Zhaoqing hosting its annual Cantonese Culture Temple Fair.
But that’s not all. Read on to discover what else is happening across the Greater Bay Area.
Guangzhou
Spring Festival Traditional Chinese Music Concert
Presented by the renowned Zunling Zhi Xiu Orchestra, this program offers a distinctive Lunar New Year feast of Chinese music through vibrant and diverse Lingnan-inspired pieces.
Venue: Guangzhou Opera House （广州大剧院歌剧厅）
Date: 23 February
Time: From 3 pm
Nice to Meet You Here — The 2nd GDMoA Public Art Exhibition
The exhibition brings together works by more than 20 contemporary artists from diverse cultural backgrounds, including important pieces from the Guangdong Museum of Art’s collection as well as works on loan from the artists.
Venue: Guangdong Museum of Art (广东美术馆)
Date: Now through 30 March
Hong Kong
The 54th Hong Kong Arts Festival
Founded in 1973, the Hong Kong Arts Festival this year will present a diverse array of artistic events, including stage productions, Chinese opera, dance, and music performances.
Venue: Various Venues
Date: Now through March
Ballet Nacional de España—La Bella Otero
The 54th Hong Kong Arts Festival raises the curtain in magnificent fashion with Ballet Nacional de España’s spellbinding dance drama, staged on an operatic scale.
Venue: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre
Date: 27 & 28 February
Time: From 7:30 pm
Rental Family screening
Set in modern-day Tokyo, this thought-provoking film has been selected for multiple international film festivals and stars Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser.
Venue: Broadway Cinematheque
Date: 28 February
Time: From 3:25 pm
Seventeen World Tour
Following their concert in Hong Kong last September, Korea’s hugely popular group SEVENTEEN will once again perform at the Kai Tak Stadium.
Venue: Kai Tak Stadium, Kai Tak Sports Park
Date: 28 February
Time: From 6 pm
Macao
Three Solo Exhibitions in OX Warehouse
OX Warehouse is currently presenting an exhibition featuring three artists: Liao Yu-an, Biyi Zhu, and Li Aixiao.
Venue: Former Municipal Cattle Stable
Date: Now through 15 March
Northern District Lantern Festival Market
This festive market features around 40 stalls offering hot dishes and shopping delights, from themed merchandise to specialty products.
Venue: Lotus Square, Ilha Verde
Date: 27 February to 1 March
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Silence Wang 2026 Rise of Romance World Tour
Silence Wang’s world tour will kick off in Macao, featuring a brand-new theme, spectacular stage designs, and refreshed song arrangements.
Venue: Galaxy Arena
Date: 27 & 28 February
Time: From 8 pm
Nicholas Teo Chapter 21 Concert Tour
Marking the 21st anniversary of his debut, Malaysian-born Chinese pop artist Nicholas Teo performs at the Londoner this week.
Venue: The Londoner Arena
Date: 28 February
Time: From 8 pm
Discover Macau | new year new films VOL.2
Four Macao-made microfilms, directed by different filmmakers, are offer at Cinematheque Passion this coming Saturday.
Venue: Cinematheque Passion
Date: 28 February
Time: From 2 pm
Old Master Q 60th Anniversary Fantastic Journey Special Exhibition
The exhibition features pre-publication prototype manuscripts, early sketches, a walk-through immersive experience, and an interactive installation for guests.
Venue: Studio City
Date: Now through 12 April
Shenzhen
Our Art Our Story art exhibition
The exhibition brings together representative artworks and recent creations by librarians from different eras.
Venue: Shenzhen Art Museum （深圳美术馆（新馆））
Date: Now through 8 March
Zhaoqing
Cantonese Culture Temple Fair
The annual Cantonese Culture Temple Fair will feature an intangible cultural heritage parade, marketplace, food stalls, and more.
Venue: Seven-star Crags Dongmen Square（七星岩东门广场）
Date: 27 February to 3 March