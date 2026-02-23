This week in the Greater Bay Area: music, art, ballet and more

It’s a fun week ahead for culture vultures, with Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Macao presenting a series of art‑related events, including exhibitions and art festivals. Art cinemas in Hong Kong and Macao will also screen international and local independent films.

Lovers of traditional culture are in for a treat too, with Zhaoqing hosting its annual Cantonese Culture Temple Fair.

[See more: Jimmy O. Yang’s 2025 Hong Kong shows are coming to the big screen]

But that’s not all. Read on to discover what else is happening across the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

Spring Festival Traditional Chinese Music Concert

Spring Festival Traditional Chinese Music Concert

Presented by the renowned Zunling Zhi Xiu Orchestra, this program offers a distinctive Lunar New Year feast of Chinese music through vibrant and diverse Lingnan-inspired pieces.

Venue: Guangzhou Opera House （广州大剧院歌剧厅）

Date: 23 February

Time: From 3 pm

Nice to Meet You Here — The 2nd GDMoA Public Art Exhibition

Departing from the “white cube,” artworks line the museum’s main routes, inviting encounters – Photo courtesy of Guangdong Museum of Art

The exhibition brings together works by more than 20 contemporary artists from diverse cultural backgrounds, including important pieces from the Guangdong Museum of Art’s collection as well as works on loan from the artists.

Venue: Guangdong Museum of Art (广东美术馆)

Date: Now through 30 March

Hong Kong

The 54th Hong Kong Arts Festival

Founded in 1973, the Hong Kong Arts Festival this year will present a diverse array of artistic events, including stage productions, Chinese opera, dance, and music performances.

Venue: Various Venues

Date: Now through March

Ballet Nacional de España—La Bella Otero

The 54th Hong Kong Arts Festival raises the curtain in magnificent fashion with Ballet Nacional de España’s spellbinding dance drama, staged on an operatic scale.

Venue: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Date: 27 & 28 February

Time: From 7:30 pm

Rental Family screening

Set in modern-day Tokyo, this thought-provoking film has been selected for multiple international film festivals and stars Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser.

Venue: Broadway Cinematheque

Date: 28 February

Time: From 3:25 pm

Seventeen World Tour

Following their concert in Hong Kong last September, Korea’s hugely popular group SEVENTEEN will once again perform at the Kai Tak Stadium.

Venue: Kai Tak Stadium, Kai Tak Sports Park

Date: 28 February

Time: From 6 pm

Macao

Three Solo Exhibitions in OX Warehouse

OX Warehouse is currently presenting an exhibition featuring three artists: Liao Yu-an, Biyi Zhu, and Li Aixiao.

Venue: Former Municipal Cattle Stable

Date: Now through 15 March

Northern District Lantern Festival Market

This festive market features around 40 stalls offering hot dishes and shopping delights, from themed merchandise to specialty products.

Venue: Lotus Square, Ilha Verde

Date: 27 February to 1 March

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Silence Wang 2026 Rise of Romance World Tour

Silence Wang’s world tour will kick off in Macao, featuring a brand-new theme, spectacular stage designs, and refreshed song arrangements.

Venue: Galaxy Arena

Date: 27 & 28 February

Time: From 8 pm

Nicholas Teo Chapter 21 Concert Tour

Marking the 21st anniversary of his debut, Malaysian-born Chinese pop artist Nicholas Teo performs at the Londoner this week.

Venue: The Londoner Arena

Date: 28 February

Time: From 8 pm

Discover Macau | new year new films VOL.2

Four Macao-made microfilms, directed by different filmmakers, are offer at Cinematheque Passion this coming Saturday.

Venue: Cinematheque Passion

Date: 28 February

Time: From 2 pm

Old Master Q 60th Anniversary Fantastic Journey Special Exhibition

The beloved comic series that has entertained generations marks its 60th anniversary – Photo courtesy of Studio City

The exhibition features pre-publication prototype manuscripts, early sketches, a walk-through immersive experience, and an interactive installation for guests.

Venue: Studio City

Date: Now through 12 April

Shenzhen

Our Art Our Story art exhibition

The exhibition brings together representative artworks and recent creations by librarians from different eras.

Venue: Shenzhen Art Museum （深圳美术馆（新馆））

Date: Now through 8 March

Zhaoqing

This annual grand event is one of the most prominent cultural activities in the local community – Photo courtesy of ZSnews

​​Cantonese Culture Temple Fair

The annual Cantonese Culture Temple Fair will feature an intangible cultural heritage parade, marketplace, food stalls, and more.

Venue: Seven-star Crags Dongmen Square（七星岩东门广场）

Date: 27 February to 3 March