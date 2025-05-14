TDM expands reach to mainland China and Portuguese-speaking countries

Local broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM) celebrated its 41st anniversary yesterday with a signing ceremony that launched its TDM Ou Mun channel broadcast across mainland China, and expanded its “Macau Macau” satellite TV channel to Portuguese-speaking countries.

The developments follow TDM’s debut on Guangdong’s broadcasting network in October of 2023, after which it received limited broadcast access in the mainland, primarily in facilities serving international audiences, such as hotels and apartment complexes targeted at non-mainland Chinese. The new deal is a significant expansion of the channel’s reach

The satellite TV channel has meanwhile been launched in Portugal via the NOS telecom network, and will gradually expand to other Portuguese-speaking countries such as Mozambique. The channel delivers news in Cantonese, Mandarin and English, along with a variety of entertainment and informational programs, as well as live coverage of major events in Macao.

In order to attract a Portuguese-speaking audience, TDM is translating approximately 3,600 minutes of locally-produced programs into Portuguese, besides offering Portuguese subtitles for some dramas.

Lo Sang Man, the chairman of the TDM executive committee, acknowledged the challenge of ensuring high-quality Portuguese translations and meeting daily programming needs, however, she expressed confidence in the broadcaster’s Portuguese-language team.

TDM has emphasised the importance of these milestones in boosting the broadcaster’s international reach and promoting Macao to wider audiences.