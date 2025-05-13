House of Macao Literature to host free youth playwriting workshops in June

The Cultural Affairs Bureau’s House of Macao Literature is hosting four free playwriting workshops next month for local young people between the ages of 13 to 18.

Workshops will take place on 7, 15, 21 and 28 June, and are held from 2:30 to 5 pm at the Macao Cultural Centre.

The workshops will cover modern and contemporary script analysis, allowing participants to understand various styles and structures, the bureau says.

Through engaging writing exercises, participants will learn to establish plot, create characters and write vivid dialogue. Under the guidance of the instructor, they will then write and complete a short play.

Residents who are interested can now register through the Macao One app. If the number of registrants exceeds the available number of places, attendees will be chosen on a lottery basis and those who are selected will be notified by text.

Ticketing and other information can be found on the House of Macao Literature website.